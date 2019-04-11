

Tiger Woods pulls out his driver on the seventh hole during a practice round Wednesday. (Charlie Riedel/AP)

The Masters, the first major tournament of the golf calendar, is set to begin Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club. The winner will don the coveted green jacket on Sunday, but not before proving himself the best of the field of 87. Here’s what you need to know to follow the action.

Watch

TV: 3-7:30 p.m., ESPN

Stream: Masters.com

[Thursday's complete leader board]

Forecast

As of Wednesday, the forecast calls for the possibility of showers and thunderstorms on each of the tournament’s final three days (Thursday is looking dry, though winds could be in the 10-15 mph range). On Friday, there’s a chance of showers in the morning and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Saturday’s precipitation hopefully will clear out before the golfers hit the course, with the remainder of the day cloudy but dry. Mother Nature could save her worst for last: The best chance for thunderstorms Sunday is late in the day and into the early evening, right when things are supposed to be wrapping up. Temperatures should be in the low to mid 80s all four days.

[Tiger Woods has all the shots to win another Masters. The short ones matter most.]

Favorites/Odds

The Post’s Barry Svrluga identifies five players who could win this weekend: Rickie Fowler, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Justin Rose and, of course, Tiger Woods. Who could win but won’t? Dustin Johnson heads the list. Read the rest here.

As for who Vegas favors, the top odds getters are McIlroy (8-to-1), Johnson (11-1), Rose (14-1), Fowler (15-1), Jordan Spieth and Woods (16-1), and Koepka, Francesco Molinari, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas (20-1). Phil Mickelson, a three-time winner at Augusta, is going off at 45-1, while last year’s champion, Patrick Reed, is getting 60-1 odds. Here’s a deeper dive down the odds list from The Post’s Matt Bonesteel.

[At Masters, top contenders have done it all — except win at Augusta National]

Thursday’s tee times

All times Eastern

8:30 a.m.: Andrew Landry, Adam Long, Corey Conners

8:41 a.m.: Ian Woosnam, Keith Mitchell, Kevin Tway

8:52 a.m.: Mike Weir, Shane Lowry, Kevin O’Connell (amateur)

9:03 a.m.: Angel Cabrera, Aaron Wise, Justin Harding

9:14 a.m.: Danny Willett, Brandt Snedeker, Takumi Kanaya (amateur)

9:25 a.m.: Fred Couples, Si Woo Kim, J.B. Holmes

9:36 a.m.: Branden Grace, Emiliano Grillo, Lucas Bjerregaard

9:47 a.m.: Charl Schwartzel, Charles Howell III, Eddi Pepperell

9:58 a.m.: Sergio Garcia, Tony Finau, Henrik Stenson

10:09 a.m.: Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama, Kyle Stanley

10:31 a.m.: Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, Viktor Hovland (amateur)

10:42 a.m.: Charley Hoffman, Louis Oosthuizen, Marc Leishman

10:53 a.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Xander Schauffele, Gary Woodland

11:04 a.m.: Tiger Woods, Haotong Li, Jon Rahm

11:15 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Cameron Smith

11:26 a.m.: Sandy Lyle, Michael Kim, Patton Kizzire

11:37 a.m.: Trevor Immelman, Martin Kaymer, Devon Bling (amateur)

11:48 a.m.: Larry Mize, Jimmy Walker, Stewart Cink

11:59 a.m.: Jose Maria Olazabal, Kevin Na, Thorbjorn Oleson

12:10 p.m.: Bernhard Langer, Matt Wallace, Alvaro Ortiz (amateur)

12:32 p.m.: Alex Noren, Keegan Bradley, Matthew Fitzpatrick

12:43 p.m.: Vijay Singh, Billy Horschel, Jovan Rebula (amateur)

12:54 p.m.: Kevin Kisner, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Shugo Imahira

1:05 p.m.: Zach Johnson, Ian Poulter, Matt Kuchar

1:16 p.m.: Francesco Molinari, Rafael Cabrera Bello, Tyrrell Hatton

1:27 p.m.: Bubba Watson, Patrick Cantlay, Satoshi Kodaira

1:38 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Day

1:49 p.m.: Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose, Justin Thomas

2 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Paul Casey, Brooks Koepka

Read more from The Post:

Thomas Boswell: Tiger Woods’s failures made him human, so we all can embrace his redemption

This president played more golf than any other. And it’s not Trump.

A gunman took hostages at Augusta National. Ronald Reagan tried to calm him down.