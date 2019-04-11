

Corey Conners has every reason to smile. (Chris Carlson)

For the second week in a row, Corey Conners earned the last available spot in a golf tournament. And for the second week in a row, he’s doing pretty, pretty good.

Conners, a 27-year-old Canadian, eked into last week’s Valero Texas Open by winning a six-player qualifying tournament on the Monday before the event. He then went on to win the whole thing, making 10 birdies on Sunday — three of them over the final five holes — to beat Charley Hoffman by two strokes and become the first Monday qualifier to win a PGA Tournament event since Arjun Atwal in 2010.

[The Post's coverage of the Masters first round]

The win also earned Conners a berth — the final berth, actually — in this week’s Masters, and he’s taken full advantage: Heading out in the first group of the day during Thursday’s first round, Conners shot a 2-under-par 70 to earn a spot near the top of the leader board as of about 1:30 p.m. Eastern.

“Definitely a roller coaster,” Conners said earlier this week, per Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times. “It’s been wild. After getting the victory, did some stuff with Valero at the tournament and was able to fly here Sunday night. Arrived really late and took it easy [Monday]. Tried to soak it in and realize that I’m in Augusta right now. I’m going to be teeing it up in the Masters.”

Conners turned it on again on the back nine Thursday with a birdie at No. 14 and eagle at the par-5 15th when he landed his approach shot within eight feet, becoming the first player Thursday to reach 3 under. His only hiccups were a yanked four-foot par putt on No. 3 and a closing bogey at No. 18.

Conners’s game has gotten plenty of attention over the past few days, as did his wife Malory’s wine-in-hand reactions to it during Sunday’s final round in Texas.

When your wife's watching you try to get your first PGA TOUR win ...#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/recy5nSRal — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 7, 2019

Another birdie.

Another hole closer to his first win on TOUR.

Another priceless reaction from the Mrs. #LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/bsB1Ei5PEH — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 7, 2019

According to Farmer, both Corey and Malory have gotten recognized as they’ve gone out to dinner this week in Augusta.

“That’s something I haven’t really experienced in the past, but it felt pretty awesome,” he said, again per Farmer. “Sort of sinking in what a big deal winning a PGA Tour event is. We haven’t had much time to go out and react with too many people, but definitely getting noticed a lot more than ever before.”

Read more from The Post:

Thomas Boswell: Tiger Woods’s failures made him human, so we all can embrace his redemption

This president played more golf than any other. And it’s not Trump.

A gunman took hostages at Augusta National. Ronald Reagan tried to calm him down.