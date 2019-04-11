

Game 1

Game 1

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals

7:30 p.m. ET, Capital One Arena | TV: USA

• Top storylines: Missing defenseman Michal Kempny to injury, the Capitals will start the playoffs by playing John Carlson on his off side, the left, creating some uncertainty about a blue line that's enjoyed stability otherwise. Read more • Players to watch: Carolina top center Sebastian Aho has scored eight goals and nine assists against Washington in 12 career games against the Capitals, and Evgeny Kuznetsov is expected to be tasked with stopping him in Game 1. Read more • Pregame prep: Since returning from his suspension to start the season, Tom Wilson has been one of Washington's best players, and he's stayed out of trouble with the league. Now the question is if he can continue that in the postseason. Read more

Top storylines

• Who’s on the left?: The news of Michal Kempny’s torn hamstring, which rules him out for the rest of this season, was a blow to the Capitals’ blue line, especially since there’s no obvious choice to replace him on the top pairing beside John Carlson. Washington tried second-year defenseman Christian Djoos on the left side of Carlson, but while the Capitals like the offensive upside Djoos can bring in a sheltered, third-pairing role, coaches don’t quite trust him in matchups against the opposition’s top players.

Washington wisely acquired defenseman Nick Jensen from the Detroit Red Wings before the late-February trade deadline, and that eases some of the sting of losing Kempny. Jensen was used to a heavy workload this season, averaging more than 20 minutes per game with the Red Wings. But like Carlson, Jensen is a right-handed shot, and while most teams have a surplus of lefties, the Capitals find themselves in the unusual spot of having too many righties in their ideal top four. That leaves Carlson, Washington’s best blue-liner this season with a career-high 70 points in 80 games, to play his off side on a top pairing with Jensen.

“I think obviously it hurts to lose [Kempny] because he is a perfect fit for what we are doing," General Manager Brian MacLellan said. “The coaching staff has tried a few things, a few different things, and I think to a certain level all of them have worked. Not as perfect as they would be with Kempny and Carlson, but Djoos has done a pretty decent job. They’ve used Brooks Orpik a little bit, Jensen a little bit. I would anticipate that is kind of how it is going to be headed down for the rest of the year, just trying to fill in situationally and what they perceive the matchups to be and how they use the players.”

While left-handed shots would be more accustomed to playing their off side, Carlson doesn’t have as much experience with that, and Jensen has acknowledged that it’s something he’s not comfortable with at all. Carolina will almost certainly try to force Carlson into scenarios where he has to make breakout passes through the middle of the ice, making them more vulnerable to being picked off.

• Hot goalies: A year ago, goaltender Braden Holtby watched Washington’s first playoff game from the bench. It didn’t take him long to reclaim the net — he helped spark the Capitals’ comeback when he started Game 3 against a Columbus Blue Jackets team that had won the first two games of the series — but Holtby is entering this postseason in a much different place with his game. Since returning from Washington’s bye week on Feb. 1, Holtby has a .920 save percentage with a 2.42 goals-against average, leaving no doubt about who the Capitals’ starter is for the postseason.

“I really can’t express myself strongly enough about how important that was for him and what a challenge that was to him," Capitals Head Coach Todd Reirden said. "To me, that was his best growth moment as a hockey player, where you are not the starting goaltender, you are down 0-2 and you have to come in and basically run the table or at least get a win for your team, or you are in some serious doubt of having success in the series. ...

"That said a ton about his character, about the belief in himself and his response to proving people wrong and that one to me, and I’ve referenced it a number of times to him, to me, I have a lot of time for what he accomplished last year.”

The Hurricanes are expected to start Petr Mrazek, who’s had a resurgent season. He was traded from Detroit to Philadelphia last season, where in 17 starts, he put up an .891 save percentage with a 3.22 goals-against average. As Carolina has appeared on the cusp of making the postseason the past few seasons, goaltending has held them back. This year, Mrazek’s work in net down the stretch might deserve the most credit for what ultimately secured the Hurricanes’ first postseason berth in 10 years. From Feb. 1 on, he was even hotter than Holtby with an impressive .938 save percentage and 1.83 goals-against average.

• The experience factor: Stacked up against the defending Stanley Cup champions, the Hurricanes’ expected Game 1 lineup has 940 fewer games of playoff experience than the Capitals. Out of a combined 342 games of playoff game experience for Carolina, captain Justin Williams is responsible for 140 of them by himself. Williams is a three-time Stanley Cup champion (Hurricanes in 2006, Los Angeles Kings in 2012 and 2014). Center Jordan Staal has the second-highest playoff experience under his belt with 73 games, followed by Nino Niederreiter with only 39 games.

Carolina’s defensive pairings only have two players with postseason experience: Dougie Hamilton with 23 and Trevor van Riemsdyk with 15. Defensemen Justin Faulk, Jacob Slavin, Brett Pesce and Hayden Fleury all have zero playoff experience. For the Capitals defense, they have a combined 437 games of postseason experience, split up between veteran Brooks Orpik (149), Matt Niskanen (118), John Carlson (100), Dmitri Orlov (48) and Christian Djoos (22).

“Until it actually happens, I’m sure there will be a bit of a feeling out process for our guys, I just hope it doesn’t take that long,” Carolina Coach Rod Brind’Amour said Thursday at the team hotel.

While the Hurricanes don’t feel like the underdogs and are hoping a red-hot stretch into the playoffs will work to their advantage — Carolina enters the playoffs with the third-most points in the league since Jan. 1 — Brind’Amour said the run did take a toll on his team.

“It definitely took a toll … to be able to maintain that pace for a long time and that mental grind and everything that went into it to get in, there’s not much more you can squeeze out of these guys,” Brind’Amour said. “But I think the break that we had, a little time off here, I think that is going to do us wonders.”

Players to watch

By Neil Greenberg

Sebastian Aho: Carolina 's 21-year-old winger led the Hurricanes in scoring with a career-high 30 goals and 53 assists, plus created a team-high 205 scoring chances with almost half (92) coming from high-danger areas such as the slot and the crease.

Aho’s biggest asset is his ability to tilt the ice in Carolina’s favor, making him one of the top puck-possession players in the NHL. He’s already skated 10 minutes at even strength this season against Evgeny Kuznetsov’s line and Carolina came out ahead in shot attempts (15 to 3) and scoring chances (8 to 1), with four of those chances from high-danger areas, including a goal scored.

Brett Connolly: Forward depth was a big part of last season’s Stanley Cup run and the Capitals will need Connolly to continue his stellar production from the third line. His 8.8 scoring chances per 60 minutes at even strength was the second-best rate on the team behind Alex Ovechkin and he tied with linemate Jakub Vrana for the second highest-quality shot on the roster in terms of expected goal-scoring rate at 5-on-5, which takes into account the shot type, where it originated and whether or not it came off the rush or rebound.

Plus, when Connolly, Vrana and Lars Eller shared the ice this season they outscored opponents 6 to 2 at even strength over 128 minutes and also produced a 61-to-55 edge in scoring chances, giving Washington an imposing scoring presence in the bottom six.

Pregame prep

