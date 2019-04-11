

Chances are you're going to like this song about Tiger Woods. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods is one of the favorites to win this year’s Masters, with his odds of victory entering Thursday’s first round somewhere around 16 to 1. But would you really want to put down money on a guy with just one PGA Tour victory since the start of the 2014 season and only two top 10 finishes in majors over that same span, all of that success coming last year?

Golf Digest senior writer Alex Myers considered that dilemma and decided to express his feelings in song, taking the Five for Fighting song “Chances” and rewriting the lyrics. The result is simply magical:

Our @AlexMyers3 rewrote the lyrics of "Chances" by Five for Fighting to detail his struggle over whether to bet on Tiger at the Masters. 😂



(📹: @AlexMyers3) pic.twitter.com/9Qfu4eARja — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) April 10, 2019

The highlights:

“I’m just a realistic man, with empty betting slips in hand/Afraid to love beyond what I can lose gambling on you.”

“DJ at 10 to 1, or lay your money on Mickelson?/Until you cash, what have you done? Is there a better bet than love (not Davis)?”

Meyers also rhymes “chances” with “Nantz says.”

As a reference point, here is the video for “Chances,” which was not about a sports-betting dilemma and thus is inferior:

