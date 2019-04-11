

Wayne Rooney leads the team with four goals and three assists. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Wayne Rooney traveled with D.C. United to Denver on Thursday after recovering from what the MLS organization described as flu-like symptoms.

Coach Ben Olsen confirmed that Rooney was well enough to accompany the team for Saturday’s match against the Colorado Rapids.

The English star had not attended United’s home game Tuesday -- he was serving a red-card suspension but expected to report to Audi Field, nonetheless -- and did not practice Wednesday.

The team set aside Thursday for travel and will train Friday in the Denver area.

Barring any setbacks, Rooney will start for United (3-1-2) against the Rapids (0-4-2) at DSG Park in Commerce City, Colo. He leads the team in goals (four) and is tied with Junior Moreno for most assists (three).

United did not score in the past two matches and has gone three games without scoring in the run of play. Both goals against Orlando two weeks ago came off Rooney’s free kicks (one goal, one assist).

His return will bolster an injury-weakened roster: Left backs Joseph Mora (broken jaw) and Chris McCann (hamstring strain) are sidelined several weeks and right back Leonardo Jara (shoulder) is recovering.

Because of those absences, three rookies were part of the travel delegation: center back Donovan Pines, outside back Akeem Ward and left wing Griffin Yow, 16. It marks Yow’s first regular season call-up to the first team.

All three train regularly with United and start for second-division Loudoun United. Pines and Ward were with the first team for the 0-0 draw against the Montreal Impact on Tuesday.

The call-ups will leave Loudoun United (0-1-2) shorthanded for Saturday’s visit to Ottawa.

Read more on D.C. United:

Russell Canouse: DCU midfielder and real estate agent

Minus Wayne Rooney, United plays to scoreless draw vs. Montreal Impact

How a hotel pen sparked a friendship between Ben Olsen and a D.C. police officer

x