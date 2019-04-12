

Claressa Shields works out Thursday in anticipation of Saturday's bout with Christina Hammer. (Edward Lea/The Press of Atlantic City via AP)

ATLANTIC CITY — It’s being billed as the most significant bout in the history of women’s boxing, and there is substance behind the hype as two-time Olympic gold medalist Claressa Shields prepares to fight Germany’s Christina Hammer at Atlantic City’s storied Boardwalk Hall.

At stake in Saturday’s 10-round unification bout is the undisputed women’s middleweight world championship. And Shields, whose nickname is “T Rex,” declared her intent at Friday’s raucous, standing-room-only weigh-in at Ocean Resort Casino.

“I’m gonna break that Hammer down! Break that Hammer down!” Shields shouted, pantomiming snapping a branch over each knee, as Showtime’s live broadcast cameras rolled. For added measure, an unidentified muscular member of Shields’s team popped into the camera frame during the customary faceoff wearing sweatpants, no shirt and T-Rex mask on his head.

Shields, 24, who turned pro after winning gold medals at the 2012 and 2016 Summer Olympics, holds the International Boxing Federation, World Boxing Association and World Boxing Council belts. A native of Flint, Mich., she boasts an 8-0 record, with two knockouts.

The 28-year-old Hammer (24-0, 11 KOs) holds the World Boxing Organization belt and has been the world middleweight champion for nearly a decade. Born in Kazakhstan, she was an infant when her family relocated to Germany.

Their clash was initially scheduled for Nov. 17, but Hammer postponed it because of illness.

Showtime is banking on it a major showcase for women’s boxing and, accordingly, will broadcast it live (9:10 p.m.). It’s the rare women’s bout to headline a boxing card and will be preceded by two televised men’s heavyweight fights, pitting Baltimore’s Nick Kisner (24-4-1, 6 KOs) against Otto Wallin (20-3, 13 KOs) of Sweden; and Michigan natives Jermaine Franklin (20-0, 13 KOs) against Rydell Booker (25-1, 12 KOs).

Said Showtime Sports President Stephen Espinoza: “In boxing, there is always a certain amount of hyperbole involved. But when people refer to this fight as ‘the most important’ or ‘the biggest’ women’s boxing match in history, it’s actually an accurate statement because of the caliber of these two athletes.”

Adding to the intrigue is the sharp contrast between the fighters’ styles, both inside and outside the ring.

Hammer, who at 5-feet-11 is three inches taller, is known as a patient fighter and is expected to play the counterpuncher. She weighed without a word at 159 pounds, while her contingent of supporters, wearing “Lady Hammer” satin jackets, was similarly subdued.

Shields weighed in at 159, as well, and reveled in the appearance of the T-Rex mask and boisterous support of her family and friends, who greeted her with, “Here comes the champ! It’s time to eat!” and taunted Hammer, yelling, “She’s about to get sick!”

Espinoza noted Showtime’s history in promoting and airing women’s combat sports, whether boxing or MMA, reeling off competitors such as Ronda Rousey and Laila Ali who have been featured on its air. But the network’s commitment to the Shields-Hammer fight is unprecedented, promoted via the production and broadcast of a two-part all-access documentary showcasing each woman’s preparations.

“It’s not a moral or ethical stand we’re taking or a charity case,” Espinoza said of Showtime’s commitment to the fight. “Each of these athletes is exceptional and accomplished. [Promoting and airing it] is the right thing to do, but that’s not why we’re doing it. We’re doing it because it’s a really good fight.”