

Cierre Wood and Amy Taylor are shown in undated photos provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. (AP) (Uncredited/Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP)

Former NFL running back Cierre Wood was charged Thursday by Las Vegas authorities with murder, after a five-year-old girl died. He and a woman reported to be the girl’s mother were initially charged with child abuse or neglect, and he was being held without bail.

The girl was taken to a Las Vegas-area hospital after being found unresponsive at an apartment on Tuesday evening (per KSNV). Police arrested Wood, 28, and the girl’s mother, 25-year-old Amy Taylor, at the hospital on Wednesday.

According to police, doctors found that the girl had bruises on her torso, legs, and abdomen. In a court hearing Thursday, prosecutors said that she also had a large laceration on her liver, revealed through autopsy, with a cause of death as yet undetermined (per NBC News).

The girl’s father, Danuan Davis, arrived from California for the hearing and said, “You purposely hurt my kid. I never thought I’d bury my child at five years old."

Taylor, whose relationship to Wood was not clear, is reportedly expected in court on Friday. The judge in Thursday’s hearing said she was holding Wood for two days to give the state of Nevada an opportunity to file charges.

A standout at Notre Dame, where he played from 2010 to 2012, Wood went undrafted in 2013 but latched on with the Texans as a free agent. He was released by Houston during that season, reportedly for team rules violations, and he went on to brief stints with the Patriots, Ravens, Seahawks and Bills before most recently appearing in the Canadian Football League.

Davis claimed he had concerns about his daughter’s welfare, saying (via KSNV), “Every time I picked her up the last few months, she was afraid to go home. She kept telling me something was wrong."

“I really wish I could just talk to her again. I’m sorry that I didn’t listen,” he said.

