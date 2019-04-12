

Pittsburgh's Ben Roethlisberger, left, and Rashard Mendenhall are shown during a 2009 game. (Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

The months-long turmoil surrounding the Steelers added another chapter Thursday, when former Pittsburgh running back Rashard Mendenhall called star quarterback Ben Roethlisberger “racist.” Mendenhall then appeared to walk back that accusation, while a Steelers offensive lineman pleaded with former players to stop offering negative opinions on the team via social media.

Mendenhall posted several tweets Wednesday night defending former Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, who was benched for the team’s season finale after getting into a confrontation with Roethlisberger and skipping practices and team meetings before being to the Oakland Raiders. Mendenhall argued that there was a racial component to the way Brown has been depicted as a “diva,” “selfish” and a “quitter,” and asked for “more compassion and examination” for “a guy who gave everything he had until he couldn’t bring himself to do it, for even one more game.”

Several hours later, Mendenhall returned to Twitter and said, “Alright, I’ll end the mystery … [Roethlisberger]'s racist and [Brown]’s black. He had to catch balls from a racist quarterback. Every honest player knows it, it’s not a big deal. He was just supposed to take his lickings and move on, like a slave for real.”

A few hours after that, Mendenhall tweeted, “Clearly it’s no fun, when EVERYONE’s the accused. … Please allow the dialogue in sports to be equal. Why’s it so easy to shoot at one player, but not the other? B’s not racist. Just like AB’s not a dirtbag.” He added, “Let’s be fair,” in a hashtag.

Alright, I’ll end the mystery... B’s racist and @AB84’s black. He had to catch balls from a racist quarterback. Every honest player knows it, it’s not a big deal. He was just supposed to take his lickings and move on, like a slave for real. https://t.co/ubI39UDauY — Rashard Mendenhall (@R_Mendenhall) April 11, 2019

Clearly it’s no fun, when EVERYONE’s the accused...



Please allow the dialogue in sports to be equal. Why’s it so easy to shoot at one player, but not the other?



B’s not racist. Just like AB’s not a dirtbag.#letsbefair — Rashard Mendenhall (@R_Mendenhall) April 11, 2019

Mendenhall has yet to clarify his comments, but he appeared to be using a damaging accusation at Roethlisberger to help make his case that Brown was unfairly tagged with negative descriptions. It was possible, though, for some on Twitter to only see the first tweet, in which he called Roethlisberger a racist quarterback, since he did not thread them.

In any event, the attempt at an explanation by Mendenhall, a 31-year-old who played for Pittsburgh from 2008 through 2012, did little to lift the cloud of tumult hanging over the Steelers since last summer. That was when running back Le’Veon Bell began a holdout that ended with him never reporting to the team and giving up a salary of $14.55 million before eventually signing with the Jets last month as a free agent.

While Bell got a public rebuke from Foster after he failed to report to the team for Week 1 last season, the Pro Bowl back did not return fire. What comments he has made about the Steelers online have generally been positive, including praise for wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and Bell’s replacement at running back, James Conner. By contrast, Brown has lobbed criticism at Roethlisberger and recently took a shot at Smith-Schuster for a critical fumble in a late-season loss to the Saints.

Foster, who serves as one of the Steelers’ players union representatives, may have been alluding to some of Brown’s comments and it seemed hardly coincidental that he took to Twitter with his plea shortly after Mendenhall’s tweets. “Moving forward, any former player or affiliate of the Steelers who has an issue with anyone still in the locker room, please contact me or [fellow Steelers offensive lineman] Maurkice Pouncey or anyone else you feel you can talk to,” Foster said

“These media takes might give y’all good traffic on your social media outlets but the guys still in that locker room, who y’all still know personally have to answer for those comments,” Foster tweeted. “Call them what you want, but call them personally and tell THEM. Defend who you want to defend but you don’t have to mention the team at all. Whether you have a ring or played for one year. ENOUGH. CHILL.

“Most players at one point in their life want to take their kids back to the place where they once played, don’t burn too many bridges,” Foster continued. “It’s a long history or brotherhood more than anything. BUSINESS is one thing but let’s keep it at a minimum for the guys who have to answer for those comments moving forward.”

I second that !!! https://t.co/joihX8fA3I — Ryan Shazier (@RyanShazier) April 11, 2019

Roethlisberger has yet to comment publicly on Mendenhall’s comments or the criticism from Brown, which has included tweeting in February that the quarterback had an “owner mentality.” On LeBron James’s HBO show “The Shop” last month, Brown referred to critical comments Roethlisberger made about him last season on Pittsburgh sports radio, and Roethlisberger was recently reported to be abandoning his weekly radio appearances in hopes that “it helps his standing with teammates.”

Foster’s exasperation over the stream of unhappy off-field stories generated by current and recent Steelers was evident not just in his posted note, but the fact that he felt compelled to take to social media at all to broadcast his message. If there’s any team in the NFL that will feel delighted to strap on the pads again and get back to actual football, it resides in Pittsburgh.

Read more from The Post:

Nick Bosa stopped his pro-Trump tweets because ‘I might end up in San Francisco’

CTE researchers discover possible step toward diagnostic test for living patients

Umpire gets booed for not letting a bat dog do what a bat dog does

Virginia’s Ty Jerome calls out Stephen A. Smith and Mike Francesa for their Cavalier takes