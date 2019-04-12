

The 16th hole at Augusta National. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

After one of the more exciting Masters first rounds in recent memory, Day 2 tees off Friday with 20 golfers within four shots of leaders Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau (world No. 1 Justin Rose and Augusta stalwart Jordan Spieth are not among them). Here’s what you need to know for Friday.

Watch

TV: ESPN, 3-7 p.m.

Online: Masters.com

[Masters leader board]

Weather forecast

Friday will start with scattered showers until around midmorning and end with scattered thunderstorms in the later afternoon and early evening. Scattered thunderstorms are predicted to return Saturday morning, though things should clear out for the rest of the day by around 10 a.m. Sunday should start dry but thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon, possibly affecting the tournament’s stretch run. Temperatures each day should peak in the low to mid 80s.

Friday’s tee times

All times Eastern

8:30 a.m.: Sandy Lyle, Michael Kim, Patton Kizzire

8:41 a.m.: Trevor Immelman, Martin Kaymer, Devon Bling (amateur)

8:52 a.m.: Larry Mize, Jimmy Walker, Stewart Cink

9:03 a.m.: Jose Maria Olazabal, Kevin Na, Thorbjorn Olesen

9:14 a.m.: Bernhard Langer, Matt Wallace, Alvaro Ortiz (amateur)

9:25 a.m.: Alex Noren, Keegan Bradley, Matthew Fitzpatrick

9:36 a.m.: Vijay Singh, Billy Horschel, Jovan Rebula (amateur)

9:47 a.m.: Kevin Kisner, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Shugo Imahira

9:58 a.m.: Zach Johnson, Ian Poulter, Matt Kuchar

10:09 a.m.: Francesco Molinari, Rafael Cabrera Bello, Tyrrell Hatton

10:31 a.m.: Bubba Watson, Patrick Cantlay, Satoshi Kodaira

10:42 a.m.: Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Day

10:53 a.m.: Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose, Justin Thomas

11:04 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Paul Casey, Brooks Koepka

11:15 a.m.: Andrew Landry, Adam Long, Corey Conners

11:26 a.m.: Ian Woosnam, Keith Mitchell, Kevin Tway

11:37 a.m.: Mike Weir, Shane Lowry, Kevin O’Connell (amateur)

11:48 a.m.: Angel Cabrera, Aaron Wise, Justin Harding

11:59 a.m.: Danny Willett, Brandt Snedeker, Takumi Kanaya (amateur)

12:10 p.m.: Fred Couples, Si Woo Kim, J.B. Holmes

12:32 p.m.: Branden Grace, Emiliano Grillo, Lucas Bjerregaard

12:43 p.m.: Charl Schwartzel, Charles Howell III, Eddie Pepperell

12:54 p.m.: Sergio Garcia, Tony Finau, Henrik Stenson

1:05 p.m.: Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama, Kyle Stanley

1:16 p.m.: Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, Viktor Hovland (amateur)

1:27 p.m.: Charley Hoffman, Louis Oosthuizen, Marc Leishman

1:38 p.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Xander Schauffele, Gary Woodland

1:49 p.m.: Tiger Woods, Haotong Li, Jon Rahm

2 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Cameron Smith