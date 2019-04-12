After one of the more exciting Masters first rounds in recent memory, Day 2 tees off Friday with 20 golfers within four shots of leaders Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau (world No. 1 Justin Rose and Augusta stalwart Jordan Spieth are not among them). Here’s what you need to know for Friday.
Watch
TV: ESPN, 3-7 p.m.
Online: Masters.com
Weather forecast
Friday will start with scattered showers until around midmorning and end with scattered thunderstorms in the later afternoon and early evening. Scattered thunderstorms are predicted to return Saturday morning, though things should clear out for the rest of the day by around 10 a.m. Sunday should start dry but thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon, possibly affecting the tournament’s stretch run. Temperatures each day should peak in the low to mid 80s.
Friday’s tee times
All times Eastern
8:30 a.m.: Sandy Lyle, Michael Kim, Patton Kizzire
8:41 a.m.: Trevor Immelman, Martin Kaymer, Devon Bling (amateur)
8:52 a.m.: Larry Mize, Jimmy Walker, Stewart Cink
9:03 a.m.: Jose Maria Olazabal, Kevin Na, Thorbjorn Olesen
9:14 a.m.: Bernhard Langer, Matt Wallace, Alvaro Ortiz (amateur)
9:25 a.m.: Alex Noren, Keegan Bradley, Matthew Fitzpatrick
9:36 a.m.: Vijay Singh, Billy Horschel, Jovan Rebula (amateur)
9:47 a.m.: Kevin Kisner, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Shugo Imahira
9:58 a.m.: Zach Johnson, Ian Poulter, Matt Kuchar
10:09 a.m.: Francesco Molinari, Rafael Cabrera Bello, Tyrrell Hatton
10:31 a.m.: Bubba Watson, Patrick Cantlay, Satoshi Kodaira
10:42 a.m.: Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Day
10:53 a.m.: Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose, Justin Thomas
11:04 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Paul Casey, Brooks Koepka
11:15 a.m.: Andrew Landry, Adam Long, Corey Conners
11:26 a.m.: Ian Woosnam, Keith Mitchell, Kevin Tway
11:37 a.m.: Mike Weir, Shane Lowry, Kevin O’Connell (amateur)
11:48 a.m.: Angel Cabrera, Aaron Wise, Justin Harding
11:59 a.m.: Danny Willett, Brandt Snedeker, Takumi Kanaya (amateur)
12:10 p.m.: Fred Couples, Si Woo Kim, J.B. Holmes
12:32 p.m.: Branden Grace, Emiliano Grillo, Lucas Bjerregaard
12:43 p.m.: Charl Schwartzel, Charles Howell III, Eddie Pepperell
12:54 p.m.: Sergio Garcia, Tony Finau, Henrik Stenson
1:05 p.m.: Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama, Kyle Stanley
1:16 p.m.: Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, Viktor Hovland (amateur)
1:27 p.m.: Charley Hoffman, Louis Oosthuizen, Marc Leishman
1:38 p.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Xander Schauffele, Gary Woodland
1:49 p.m.: Tiger Woods, Haotong Li, Jon Rahm
2 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Cameron Smith