

Max Scherzer will start Sunday, instead of Saturday, due to lingering pain in his right leg. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Max Scherzer starting on Sunday — instead of Saturday, as was originally scheduled — has as much to do with the calendar as it does the lingering pain in his right leg.

Scherzer was hit with a line drive during a game against the New York Mets on April 7. He called it a bone bruise after the game and predicted it would heal within a couple of days. It didn’t, at least not fully, and so the Nationals bumped his next start back a day.

The reasoning, as explained by Scherzer and Manager Dave Martinez, is just to be extra cautious with Washington’s ace. And the change didn’t require a lot of shuffling, since Anibal Sanchez will go Saturday on regular rest.

“If it wasn’t April 12, I think things would be a lot different," Scherzer said Friday. “And when you also consider the off days we have here. I mean, literally it’s just [Sanchez] and I flipping days. No one else in the rotation gets moved. Everybody else stays on schedule. It really was, for them, an easy decision, because there wasn’t going to be any other moves that needed to be made.”

Scherzer started three of the Nationals’ first eight games because off days permitted him to. He has a 1-2 record and 3.32 ERA in those outings — against the New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies and Mets again — and is durable as they come. That is likely why Washington is being extra careful.

Scherzer said Friday he felt good after throwing a bullpen session on Thursday.

The Nationals and Pirates are schedule to begin a weekend series at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, weather permitting. Patrick Corbin will face Trevor Williams in the opener, then Sanchez for the Nationals and Scherzer to finish.

The Nationals are 6-5 and coming off back-to-back series wins in New York and Philadelphia. Aside from Scherzer, left-handed reliever Tony Sipp was hooked after just four pitches in Wednesday’s win over the Phillies. Martinez cited shoulder soreness and, though he felt it, Sipp wanted to remain in the game and passed the pain off as normal for this time of year.

Sipp now feels fine and is ready to pitch Friday if the Nationals need him. But Martinez will be mindful that it is only the 12th game of the season and will not push his pitchers unnecessarily. The same goes for Scherzer.

“If they needed me to pitch today, I could. I can,” Scherzer said. "But I understand. Hey, we’re early in the season. Be smart. You’re dealing with a leg injury. Leg injuries can turn into shoulder problems in a heartbeat. So I respect what I have here, and I understand where they’re coming from.”

LINEUPS

Pirates (6-5)

Adam Frazier, 2B

Starling Marte, CF

Jung Ho Kang, 3B

Josh Bell, 1B

Pablo Reyes, LF

JB Shuck, RF

Jacob Stallings, C

Erik Gonzalez, SS

Trevor Williams, RHP

Nationals (6-5)

Adam Eaton, RF

Brian Dozier, 2B

Anthony Rendon, 3B

Ryan Zimmerman, 1B

Yan Gomes, C

Wilmer Difo, SS

Patrick Corbin, LHP

Victor Robles, CF

