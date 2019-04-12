

McGill's Marc-Andre Dorion celebrates a goal against Western during the 2012 CIS University Cup hockey championship. McGill announced Friday it would drop the mascot "Redmen" for its men's sports teams. (Mike Dembeck/AP Photo, The Canadian Press)

McGill University in Montreal announced Friday it would drop the mascot “Redmen” for its men’s sports teams, capping a contentious discussion over one of Canada’s oldest colleges’ athletic identity.

McGill first adopted the name “Red Men,” used in two words, in 1927 to reference the team’s uniform color, according to the school’s student newspaper, the McGill Daily, which referenced the athletic department’s media guide. It also alluded to the red hair of ancient Celts to honor the Scottish heritage of founder James McGill.

Newspapers writing about the teams in later years began calling the team “Redmen” and evoking imagery of indigenous people to describe the team’s mascot. Eventually the school’s teams began using depictions of aboriginal people on uniforms and helmets until 1992, when the athletic department banned the use of those logos, according to a 2017 report from the provost’s office.

“Neither language, nor perceptions of language, are fixed; they change as the world changes,” university principal and vice-chancellor Suzanne Fortier wrote in a letter to the campus on Friday. “McGill did not adopt the Redmen name as a reference to North American indigenous peoples. However, the name has been associated with indigenous peoples at different points in our history. Today, ‘Redmen’ is widely acknowledged as an offensive term for indigenous peoples, as evidenced by major English dictionaries.”

Men’s sports teams will go by the mascot “Team” until a university steering committee selects a new name before 2020-21 season, according to Fortier’s letter.

McGill women’s teams have been called the “Martlets,” a sparrow-like mythical bird that cannot land because it does not have feet, since 1976. The bird is found on the school’s coat of arms.

But before the Martlet, women’s teams were called the “Squaws” or the “Super Squaws” as a derivative of the men’s teams’ “Redmen” moniker.

“Intention, however benign, does not negate prejudicial effect. Inclusion and respect are at the core of our university’s principles and values; pejoratives run contrary to who we are as a community,” Fortier wrote. “For these reasons, the Redmen name is not one that our community would choose today, and it is not one that McGill should carry forward into our third century.”

A member of the school’s rowing team who is from the Kainai First Nation in southern Alberta has demonstrated for a name change since last year. He began an online petition in October that gathered more than 10,000 signatures, according to CBC.

McGill is the latest of many North American teams to move away from the “Redmen” nickname or other indigenous mascots. St. John’s University and the University of Massachusetts each called themselves the Redmen, before changing names to the Red Storm and Minutemen in 1994 and 1972, respectively.

The Cleveland Indians last year said they would no longer use the “Chief Wahoo” logo of a Native American man wearing a feather headdress.

The Washington Redskins, though, have resisted such a change. Team owner Daniel Snyder has insisted the mascot, which is defined by both Merriam-Webster English Dictionary and Oxford English Dictionary as a “usually offensive” or “dated” and “offensive” term for an American Indian, is to honor native peoples’ heritage.

“We’ll never change the name,” he said in 2013. “It’s that simple. NEVER — you can use caps.”

