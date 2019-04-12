

Max Scherzer is schedule to start Saturday but could get bumped back due to right lower-leg pain. (Frank Franklin II/Associated Press)

The first 11 games of Washington’s season had high pressure, high intensity and high stakes, even in March and April, because they all were against National League East opponents.

But now the Nationals can breathe a little. Next come the Pittsburgh Pirates (6-5), a middling NL Central team, in Washington for three games starting at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Nationals Park. Nationals lefty Patrick Corbin will face righty Trevor Williams in the first game. Washington, also 6-5, has a chance to find a rhythm as winners of two straight coming off back-to-back series victories.

Here is what to look out for as their fifth series of the season begins:

Will Max Scherzer make his start on Saturday?

On Wednesday, Manager Dave Martinez could not fully commit to Scherzer making his scheduled start on Saturday. The Nationals’ ace took a line drive to his lower right leg against the New York Mets last Sunday, had his ankle wrapped on Wednesday and threw off flat ground at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Martinez said Scherzer was considering a Thursday bullpen session to see how it felt.

Immediately after Sunday’s game, Scherzer described it as a bone bruise that would heal in a couple days. It has now taken a bit longer than he and Washington would have liked. If he is not able to go, the Nationals will bump up Anibal Sanchez a day and that would put him on regular rest. Scherzer already has made three starts — all in the team’s first eight games — and this was going to be his first on an extra day of rest. He is 1-2 with a 3.32 ERA in the early going.

And he is not the only starter whose status is up in the air. Pirates righty Chris Archer is appealing a five-game suspension he received for throwing behind Cincinnati Reds first baseman Derek Deitrich last week. If he wins the appeal, he would start Saturday against Scherzer or Sanchez. Then there is Jameson Taillon, the Pirates’ ace, who is recovering from a concussion and is reportedly on track to face Sanchez (or someone else) on Sunday.

It’s a bit of a guessing game at the moment. But there will be a starter for each team in each game of the series. That much is certain.

The bullpen puzzle continues

The Nationals’ bullpen had a major come-up in Philadelphia this week, giving up just two runs in 12⅓ innings of work across three games. After dragging down Washington at the start of the season, it seems to have stabilized around all star closer Sean Doolittle (3-0, 0.00 ERA in five appearances). But questions remain heading into this matchup with the Pirates, and they will remain until this group turns hints of success into a larger sample size.

Now that Trevor Rosenthal has recorded an out — and three in total — what sort of situation will his next appearance come in? He is not ready to assume the eighth-inning role the Nationals envisioned heading into the season, but they also can’t bank on having a 15-run cushion every few days. That leads to another question: Who pitches the eighth with a tight lead? Washington hasn’t really confronted that since Justin Miller and Tony Sipp gave up a two-run lead against the New York Mets last Saturday. Since, they have either had a big advantage of been trailing.

And, lastly, is lefty specialist Tony Sipp available Friday? Sipp threw four pitches against the Phillies on Wednesday and exited with shoulder soreness. He wanted to stay in the game. Martinez wasn’t budging, telling Sipp he wants him healthy for the long haul. Sipp, 36, joined the Nationals on March 13 and Martinez has considered this an extended spring training for him. This bullpen can’t afford to lose any of its reliable options.

“It was just a little soreness but nothing out of the ordinary that I hadn’t felt before or hadn’t pitched through,” Sipp said after Wednesday’s game. “But I just think the situation, I wanted to be more on the safe side.”

Anthony Rendon, red hot

There’s really no other way to describe Rendon’s start: a league-leading .429 batting average, 1.371 OPS, seven doubles, four home runs, 14 RBI and 15 runs scored. He is on a 10-game hitting streak. The offense has gone as he has, with 40 runs in the past four games to ease some of the pressure on what was a struggling bullpen.

Rendon, of course, doesn’t have much to say about why he is hitting so well. Martinez has pointed to a tweaked spring training routine that sprung Rendon into the season. Rendon, always reserved when talking about himself, sees it as a hot streak that will eventually be met by reality. But even if there is an expiration date to this level of success at the plate, it only shows that Rendon is a premier third baseman and a key to the Nationals’ lineup. His plate discipline taxes opposing pitchers, his bat protects whoever’s hitting two, and his ability to get on base provides RBI opportunities to Juan Soto.

The 28-year-old calls it simple and boring. The Nationals think it is anything but.

