

Reuben Foster will be eligible to play for the Redskins this season. (Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

The NFL announced Friday that it will not suspend Redskins linebacker Reuben Foster for violating the league’s personal conduct policy after Foster was twice arrested for domestic violence last year. He has been removed from the NFL’s Commissioner Exempt list, which he had been on since last November, following his second arrest.

Foster will be allowed to take part in the team’s offseason workouts, which start on Monday. He will be fined two game checks for what the league called “an assessment of his adherence to obligations arising from previous violations of league policies.”

The Niners eventually released him on Nov. 24, the day after his second domestic violence arrest. In that incident, his girlfriend told Tampa police that he hit her during an argument at the team’s hotel the night before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Washington claimed him Nov. 27 and he was placed on the Commissioner Exempt List while the league investigated the incident.

The Tampa charges were dropped in January and the Redskins went into this offseason with the expectation that Foster would be a key part of the team’s defense as a starting inside linebacker.

In a statement release Friday afternoon, the NFL said it did not find any evidence that Foster violated the league’s personal conduct policy during the Tampa incident.

“I am grateful to the Washington Redskins and the NFL for giving me this second chance,” Foster said in a statement released by the team. “I appreciate the support I have received from the league, my team, and my union to help me succeed. I want to thank Commissioner Goodell for the time that he has spent with me and for his understanding of me as a person. I accept the NFL’s decision and want to say that I am truly sorry for my past actions and the people who may have been hurt by them. Going forward, I will follow the plan outlined for me and work hard to earn back the trust of my teammates, the NFL, NFL fans, and the community. I know that my success is all up to me, and I am committed to not letting you down.”

Foster was suspended for the first two games last year, while a member of the San Francisco 49ers, following his first domestic violence arrest and a weapons charge in California as well as an arrest for marijuana possession in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The domestic violence charges were later dropped, the weapons charge was reduced from a felony to a misdemeanor and the marijuana charge was dropped when he entered a diversion program for first-time offenders. When the league suspended him last year, it said the punishment was for the weapons and drug offenses.

His two-year NFL career has been a mix of on-field promise and off-field trouble. When healthy and not suspended, Foster has shown glimpses of being one of the league’s most talented interior linebackers. Despite battling ankle injuries his rookie season in San Francisco, Foster had 72 total tackles in 10 games. Last season he had another 25 tackles in his six starts before his release.

But away from the field, he has struggled. He was sent home from the 2017 NFL scouting combine after arguing with a hospital employee during a mandatory physical, tumbled to the next-to-last pick of the draft’s first round and seemed to frustrate San Francisco’s management enough that the team cut him immediately after the Tampa arrest. Niners Coach Kyle Shanahan later said he was surprised another team had claimed him.

“Everyone in this league is held to a higher standard,” Washington President Bruce Allen said in a statement. “Reuben understands that his past actions have led a lot of people to doubt him, and he has committed to doing the work necessary to earn the trust of his teammates, our great fans, and the NFL.”

Allen added that the team has “put in place a comprehensive responsibility and accountability plan” to help Foster that includes “a structured living arrangement, weekly meetings with the club player engagement director, weekly meetings with our team chaplain, and targeted community service engagements."

“We have been very clear with Reuben that his past does not have to determine his future — but the responsibility is squarely on him to change,” Allen continued. “Reuben must fully adhere to the plan we have developed for him. Reuben knows that we simply will not tolerate any future conduct that is detrimental to the Washington Redskins organization or to the NFL.”

Washington was the only team to put in a waiver claim. An NFL official with knowledge of the situation said, at the time, that team president Bruce Allen made the decision to claim Foster, though some around the Redskins have said that others on the football staff wanted Foster as well. The team was widely criticized over the move and for a statement attributed to Vice President of Player Personnel Doug Williams that said the Redskins decided to claim Foster on the advice of several former Alabama teammates on the Washington roster. The next day however, the most prominent of those Alabama players — defensive tackle Jonathan Allen and safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix — said they had not spoken to team executives about Foster.

Foster was given a locker at the Redskins facility and began working out with the team and attending position meetings. Because he was on the Commissioner Exempt List he could not practice or be at games, but several players and coaches said he had been supportive in meetings and helpful during weight-training sessions.

During a meeting with reporters at the Senior Bowl, Allen seemed surprised by questions about a possible Foster suspension. At last month’s combine, he said: “Once again, all the charges have been dropped, there are no complaints, so it’s time for him to play football.”

Commissioner Roger Goodell, however, recently gave a hint the league might feel otherwise when he gave Browns running back Kareem Hunt an eight-game suspension for hitting a woman at a Cleveland hotel. Though Hunt was not arrested for the incident, he was cut by his previous team, the Kansas City Chiefs, and placed on the same Commissioner Exempt List as Foster, when a surveillance video of him hitting the woman emerged.

This story will update.

