OAKLAND, Calif. — To understand the difference between dysfunction and distraction in the NBA, look no further than the divergent paths traveled by the West’s two highest-profile teams this season.

In Los Angeles, the Lakers completely crumbled under the weight of their self-induced hype and desperate machinations. Rather than chasing a title, the franchise will spend the next two months picking up the pieces and licking its wounds after a sixth straight lottery trip. Team President Magic Johnson abruptly quit on the last night of the season, leaving embattled Coach Luke Walton in limbo, owner Jeanie Buss to hear the news secondhand, and LeBron James to realize that his superteam plans suddenly need a new architect and the pitch to top-shelf free agents requires a new script.

Up the coast, the Golden State Warriors have battled boredom and flirted with dissension this year. A tense on-court exchange between Kevin Durant and Draymond Green in November led to hurt feelings for Durant and a suspension for Green. A few months later, in the wake of rumors about his possible interest in playing for the New York Knicks next year, Durant shut out the media entirely for more than a week, then singled out reporters during a heated news conference. Twenty-nine fan bases hoped that the back-to-back champs were finally showing serious cracks.

Yet the Warriors successfully navigated the tumult, and they enter the playoffs with as much positive momentum as any team in the league. Durant might still leave come July, but Golden State merely bent when lesser organizations would have broken.

To watch the defending champs in recent weeks is to be reminded of their full fury. Before resting on the final night of the season, they overwhelmed opponents by an average of 20 points per game during a six-game winning streak.

The 57-win Warriors posted the NBA’s top offense for the fourth straight year, and their 115.9 offensive rating is the best mark since the ABA/NBA merger, per Basketball-Reference. Since the all-star break, Golden State’s defense has returned to a top-five level.

“Our last few games defensively have been some of the best of the year,” Coach Steve Kerr said. “The defensive intensity is the main thing. We’ve been getting after it, being disruptive, playing with a lot of pace and energy. That’s how you have to play in the playoffs.”



Since Kevin Durant arrived in 2016-17, the Warriors are 32-6 in the playoffs. Overall during the Steve Kerr era, their postseason record is a remarkable 63-20. (Jesse Johnson/USA Today Sports)

Even Durant’s bouts of frustration have become oddly unifying. When he was on the wrong end of two disputed calls in a late March overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, his own public pleas were complemented by a full chorus of Warriors voices, including Kerr. All told, Durant, Stephen Curry and Green drew fines for their shared tantrum. When Durant was tossed from an early April game against the Denver Nuggets, the Warriors finished off the blowout without skipping a beat.

Golden State’s late-season push sealed the West’s top seed and set up a first-round date with the 48-win Los Angeles Clippers, a team the Warriors have beaten in 10 out of 12 meetings since Durant’s 2016 arrival. Short flights and no time-zone changes make the Clippers a welcome foe, but the Warriors have struck a respectful, rather than boastful, tone.

“We’ve got our work cut out for us,” Durant said. “[The Clippers have] got a lot of talent and they’ve got players who are ready for the playoffs. They’ve got an all-world scorer in Lou Williams. They’ve got [Danilo] Gallinari . . . They’ve got a nice team and are well-coached. They’ve played us extremely hard from the start. It’s not going to be as easy as people think it is.”

There is plenty of history at stake over the next two months. If the Warriors win the West, they will become the first team since the Boston Celtics in the 1960s to win five straight conference titles. If they win the championship, they will become the first team to three-peat since Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant’s Lakers in 2002 and the first team to win four titles in five years since the 1960s Celtics. And if Durant wins Finals MVP, he would join Michael Jordan and O’Neal as the only players to take that honor in three consecutive years.



Draymond Green and Durant have set aside their beef to chase history: The Warriors could become the first team to win four titles in five years since the 1960s Celtics. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

While the Warriors’ title path is complicated by a likely second-round matchup with the Houston Rockets, they will avoid James, their longtime playoff nemesis, and should possess a major experience advantage in both the West finals and NBA Finals.

Perhaps the scariest proposition for opponents is that Golden State played much of this season with one hand tied behind its back. The Warriors’ premier lineup, a small-ball orientation that features Curry, Klay Thompson, Durant, Andre Iguodala and Green, logged just 177 minutes all season. In those minutes, the “Hamptons 5” posted a 29.1 net rating — the best mark for any NBA lineup that played at least 100 minutes together.

For any other organization, ignoring those dominant results in favor of less-successful groups would qualify as coaching malpractice. For the Warriors, it’s a proven and calculated rope-a-dope strategy that helps ensure their key players enter the playoffs healthy.

Besides a slight ankle tweak for Curry, the approach has paid off. Golden State’s stars, including center DeMarcus Cousins, are all in good health. No Warrior averaged more than 35 minutes per game, and Kerr was able to sneak in some extra rest for his stars this week.

“Last year, we weren’t healthy,” Kerr said. “This year we’re healthy. Last year we were out of the race for the one seed. We knew we were going to be the two and we didn’t have as much to play for. I feel much better about everything than I did a year ago. That doesn’t guarantee anything, but I like where we are. We feel great right now. I think we’re in a good place.”

That assessment should send shivers down opponents’ spines given Golden State’s impressive postseason résumé. Since Durant arrived, the Warriors are 32-6 in the playoffs. Overall during the Kerr era, their postseason record is a remarkable 63-20.

“[The Warriors] know how they want to play every night,” Clippers Coach Doc Rivers said. “They’ve been in Finals together. Nothing is new for them . . . We should be the [underdogs]. Should we take that personally that the Warriors are the favorite?”

As always, the formula to unseating the champs is to hope they become their own worst enemy. It worked in the 2016 Finals, when Green’s senseless suspension sabotaged a 73-win season. It nearly worked in the 2018 West finals, when choppy interplay between Durant and Curry and an injury to Iguodala required a dramatic Game 7 road win over Houston.

The rest of the league has watched as the Lakers have fallen apart around James, and is now left hoping that the same fate will befall Durant. But while the Lakers lacked vision from ownership, steady leadership from the front office and stability from their coach, Golden State has checked each box.

“I know it’s going to be a little weird for him,” Durant said, when asked about James missing the playoffs for the first time since 2005.

He didn’t elaborate much, out of respect for a rival. And, perhaps, because he and the Warriors are consumed by more pressing matters.

