

Justin Rose will be battling history if he wants to win his first green jacket. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

A bad first round isn’t exactly a death knell at the Masters. Jack Nicklaus, for instance, shot a 74 to fall six strokes off the first-round lead in 1986 before making his memorable surge to a sixth Green Jacket, and Tiger Woods matched that rough Thursday score in 2005 before recovering to beat Chris DiMarco, the first-round leader with a 67, in a playoff three days later.

But unless you’re a Hall of Famer summoning one last charge or a future Hall of Famer at the peak of his powers, a Thursday stumble certainly isn’t ideal. We’re looking in your direction, Justin Rose and Jordan Spieth (who both shot first-round 75s on Thursday to fall nine shots off the pace set by leaders Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau).

Indeed, 77 percent of all Masters winners were in the top 10 after the first round, a group that includes the last 13 champions. Woods in 2005 was the last winner not to reside in the top 10 after Thursday’s play.

Here is the post-first round leaderboard position for the last 13 Masters champions.



Reed: 4

Sergio: 4

Willett: 9

Spieth: 1

Bubba: 2

Scott: 10

Bubba: 4

Charl: 7

Phil: 2

Angel: 6

Immelman: 1

Zach: 5

Phil: 4



Nothing outside the top 10. Scoring average: 68.8 — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) April 11, 2019

Woods’s 74 in 2005 was the second-worst opening-round score of any Masters champion, trailing only Craig Stadler, who shot a 75 and was tied for 18th after a rough-weather first round in 1982. Thursday’s weather was exceptional, and Rose and Spieth are tied for 63rd entering Friday.

If recent history holds form, one of these 10 golfers will be wearing a green jacket at the end of the weekend:



The top 10 golfers after Thursday's first round.

For what it’s worth, Nick Faldo (third round, 1989) and Sam Snead (third round, 1952) share the record for the worst-ever round carded by an eventual Masters champion, both shooting 77.

More from the Masters

With a star-studded leader board after Day 1, this Masters is shaping up to be something special

Top-ranked Justin Rose, Masters stalwart Jordan Spieth in big trouble after Masters first round

Everything you need to know about Tiger Woods and his mock turtleneck