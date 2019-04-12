

Washington Kastles owner Mark Ein, center, and the team's coach and players acknowledge the crowd before the first home match of the 2014 season at the Smith Center. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

After five seasons of indoor tennis at George Washington’s Smith Center, the Washington Kastles are headed back outside. The six-time World Team Tennis champions are migrating yet again for the upcoming season, this time to the roof of Union Market.

Edens, the company that owns and developed Union Market, is constructing a new, specially designed rooftop venue to host seven home matches from July 15-27. The stadium’s 700-seat capacity is a downsize for the Kastles, who played in venues with capacities ranging from 2,200 to 3,500 in previous seasons, but it will retain luxury seating options, including VIP dinner tables and courtside boxes.

The perk to the smaller locale, said Kastles owner Mark Ein, lies in the fan experience. Spectators will be able to drink and dine at Union Market’s food vendors downstairs, and fans will be sitting closer to the action than they were at Smith Center.

“The biggest downside of doing it here is how many fewer people that are going to be able to come, but I think for the people who are here, it’s going to be electric, because it’s just going to be that intimate,” Ein said at a news conference Friday. “Literally, the last row, I think, is eight rows away from Venus Williams and Nick Kyrgios.”

The Union Market venue will be the Kastles’ fourth home since their inaugural season in 2008. The team played its first three seasons where the former Washington Convention Center stood before moving in 2011 to a temporary home on the southwest waterfront before redevelopment of the Wharf began in earnest. From 2014 until this season, the Kastles have played indoors at Smith Center.

Ein said the Kastles are hoping to make Union Market their home for the foreseeable future.

“We think this is our new home, we’re putting a reasonably big investment to make this work, and the hope is that we’re going to be able to be here for a long time,” Ein said. “We think it’s a sports venue unlike anything anyone’s seen anywhere in the world, and we want to come back here year after year. . . . [The contract] is on a year-by-year basis with the intention that it’s long term. There’s a clear mutual intention that it’ll be long term.”

In addition to constructing what Edens CEO Jodie McLean calls a “pop-up stadium” during the World Team Tennis season, Edens is currently awaiting zoning commission approval to turn the Union Market building rooftop into a year-round park and entertainment venue with food and beverage options as well as an array of community programming.

Also new for WTT this year is a multiyear TV deal that will see 15 WTT matches across the league broadcast on CBS Sports Network, including some Kastles matches.

Washington brings an exciting lineup to the new venue this season: Australian Open quarterfinalist and area native Frances Tiafoe will play the stadium’s inaugural matches with a three-match homestand starting July 15, and former world No. 1 Venus Williams returns to the team on July 25. Former world No. 13 Nick Kyrgios is also set to play, as are reigning Citi Open doubles champion Bruno Soares and rising star Yoshihito Nishioka.

Read more from The Post:

Stadium wants to be America’s biggest sports network. And it doesn’t want to be on cable.

California considers the unthinkable: Canceling horse racing at Santa Anita Park

Montreal’s McGill University drops historic ‘Redmen’ nickname