

Mallory Pugh is among six Washington Spirit players in contention for World Cup roster spots with their respective national teams. (Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports)

There is a lot going on with the Washington Spirit these days, some of it necessitated by a calamitous season a year ago, part of it in preparation for the Women’s World Cup this summer and a portion as the result of new investment.

We’ll begin with the roster because, after a 2-17-5 campaign, the team needed to get a lot better. Heading into the National Women’s Soccer League opener Saturday at Maryland SoccerPlex against Sky Blue FC, 13 of the Spirit’s 25 players were either not with the team last year or were late-season call-ups.

The arrivals include two Australian national team players and four first-round draft picks with U.S. junior national team experience. The coach is new, too: Richie Burke, a Liverpudlian who has been fixture on the D.C. soccer scene for decades.

World Cup call-ups will deplete all NWSL rosters. The league will go dark June 3-14, with the tournament running June 7-July 7.

Because U.S. training camp will open around May 4, Burke will have his French-bound Americans for the first two league matches before they depart for perhaps two-plus months. Barring injury, Mallory Pugh and Rose Lavelle are roster certainties, while Andi Sullivan is in contention.

Australia’s Chloe Logarzo and Amy Harrison and Jamaica’s Cheyna Matthews would depart around May 15.

Burke has divided the campaign into three mini-seasons: before, during and after the World Cup. “Fortunately,” he said, “we have these players for two of those seasons.”

The Spirit appears to be at a better starting point off the field. Local tech executive Steve Baldwin bought the majority ownership rights from Bill Lynch, who has retained a stake in the franchise.

Baldwin has, among other initiatives, hired a larger technical staff, grown the support staff, renovated the locker room, provided a players’ lounge and offered apartments for those in need.

He said he will “not take a dollar out of the club” and, if he ever sells the team, proceeds would benefit the Maryland Soccer Foundation, a nonprofit that owns and operates SoccerPlex.

Such commitments have boosted player morale.

“The main thing I see is I am treated as a professional, both off and on the field,” said Pugh, a star attacker in her third NWSL season. “The past two years that kind of was not the case.”

Veteran midfielder Tori Huster added, “It’s encouraging to me to see the progression of the club and that we’re headed in the right direction. The more of it off the field is going to translate onto the field. Bill and Steve are very committed to us.”

The league has endured myriad problems, from folding franchises to substandard conditions. Issues linger in some markets but, in Washington, the situation has improved.

“I’m really happy the rookies haven’t had to experience some of the things I have experienced — the growing pains women’s soccer has gone through the last seven years,” Huster said. “People coming and going all the time, there has always been changeover, but it looks like they want to commit to the players and grow the program through these players.”

Burke overhauled the defense and wants to play an entertaining brand of attacking soccer. To take advantage of what he calls “our quicksters and speedsters,” he had the SoccerPlex field widened by a few yards.

The Spirit employs some of the top young talent in American soccer: Pugh, 20, who is a contender to start for Jill Ellis’s World Cup squad; Lavelle, 23, who almost certainly will start in midfield; and Sullivan, 23, a second-year pro from Lorton, Va.

“As much as I would like them to be here full-time,” Burke said, “I understand it’s a World Cup year.”

Balancing two teams “can go hand in hand together,” said Lavelle, who is recovering from a minor injury and is questionable for the opener. “Soccer is soccer. When we are playing for whatever team, we are doing what we love. It can be a challenge, but it is also a good problem to have.”

Preparing for the World Cup is not their only motivation; they are seeking to rebound from an embarrassing 2018 season.

“Having that type of season weighs heavily on you,” Sullivan said. “There has been a lot of change, and that is very hopeful. Everything has ramped up. For the players, it’s exciting.”

Washington Spirit vs. Sky Blue FC

Where: Maryland SoccerPlex.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday.

TV: NBC Sports Washington.

Spirit roster

Goalkeepers: Aubrey Bledsoe (Cincinnati), Sammy Jo Prudhomme (Aliso Viejo, Calif.), Shae Yanez (Downingtown, Pa.).

Defenders: Megan Crosson (Costa Mesa, Calif.), Mallory Eubanks* (Lexington, Ky.), Tegan McGrady (San Jose), Sam Staab (San Diego), Paige Nielsen (Lincoln, Neb.), Dorian Bailey (Mission, Kan.), Mackenzie Berryhill (Phoenix), Carlin Hudson (Berkeley, Calif.).

Midfielders: Meggie Dougherty Howard (Largo, Fla.), Rose Lavelle (Cincinnati), Andi Sullivan (Lorton, Va.), Chloe Logarzo (Sydney), Tori Huster (Cincinnati), Jordan DiBiasi (Highland Ranch, Colo.), Amy Harrison (Camden, Australia).

Forwards: Cali Farquharson (Phoenix), Ashley Hatch (Gilbert, Ariz.), Arielle Ship (Westlake Village, Calif.), Mallory Pugh (Highland Ranch, Colo.), Cheyna Matthews (Hampton, Ga.), Bayley Feist (Cincinnati), Tiffany McCarty (Laurel, Md.).

*maternity leave

