

Los Angeles Lakers coach Luke Walton was fired after posting a 98-148 record and failing to reach the playoffs during his three-year tenure. (Mark J. Terrill/AP Photo)

LOS ANGELES — For a few magical weeks in the fall, Luke Walton’s Los Angeles Lakers were one of the most intriguing basketball experiments in recent memory.

They flew up and down the court, utilized unconventional lineups, ran up impressive score lines and gave observers the first reason to be excited about the franchise since Kobe Bryant’s Achilles tear. When LeBron James threw down two tomahawk dunks in a span of 20 seconds on opening night against the Portland Trail Blazers, it was tempting to believe that Walton, a third-year head coach imported from Steve Kerr’s Golden State staff, had created a Warriors-like framework for his superstar’s individual brilliance.

Unfortunately, Walton’s Lakers weren’t built to last and, in the end, neither was the coach. The Lakers deployed considerate language in dumping Walton on Friday, announcing in a long-anticipated statement that the two parties had “mutually agreed to part ways.” More accurately, the Lakers chewed up and spit out one of their favorite sons, whose steadfast enthusiasm and optimism proved no match for the organizational dysfunction that consumed him.

“I have the best job in the world,” Walton declared in October, back when that phrase didn’t yet sound patently ludicrous. The 39-year coach had good reasons to believe his own spiel: He had won titles as a Lakers player, he was groomed for his second career by former Lakers coach Phil Jackson, he was given his first head coaching job by Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, and now James, arguably the best player in basketball, had fallen into his lap.

Walton’s personal ties and nostalgia ran deep, but not deep enough to obscure his job’s steep challenges — which, when combined, amounted to a minefield.

[Magic Johnson abruptly resigns as Lakers president, ending an up-and-down two-year tenure]

He was expected to form an instant and lasting bond with James, a self-appointed coach on the floor with whom Walton had no meaningful prior relationship. He was expected to craft a functional rotation out of one-year rental players, many of whom were fringe NBA talents. He was expected to win games without a real center, shooters, and with a month of sloppy trade rumors gnawing at his locker room.

Worst of all, he was expected to compete at a high level immediately, both by a demanding fan base and demanding bosses, president Magic Johnson and General Manager Rob Pelinka, who didn’t hire him.

James’s groin injury changed the trajectory of the Lakers’ season, of course, but it also pulled back the curtain on two things: how little talent Walton had at his disposal, and how anxious the organization’s leaders were to find a scapegoat.

No reasonable person could pin the Lakers’ underperformance on a grand failure of coaching, but rumors about Walton’s job status picked up right on schedule after the all-star break. His fate was fully sealed by a disastrous March, when injuries to Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram compounded a team-wide chemistry collapse following the failed Anthony Davis pursuit. While some observers speculated that Johnson’s stunning resignation Tuesday might amount to a reprieve for Walton, the relationship between the Lakers organization and their coach was beyond repair.



Los Angeles Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka announced Coach Luke Walton's departure on Friday. (Reed Saxon/AP Photo)

Sources close to the Lakers said Pelinka has spent months ingratiating himself with Buss, the franchise’s other key decision-makers and James’s agent Rich Paul. His effort to position himself for greater influence included questioning Johnson’s work habits and Walton’s overall performance, and firing the coach ensured he would be the last man standing in basketball operations. Buss has yet to indicate whether Johnson will be replaced; In the meantime, Pelinka, the agent-turned-executive, is expected to include Ty Lue, James’s former coach with the Cleveland Cavaliers, in an upcoming coaching search.

Walton departs with a 98-148 (.398) record in three years, and his tenure had its share of warts. His relationships with former Lakers D’Angelo Russell and Julius Randle were rocky at times, his pace-obsessed, small-ball vision for this year’s roster proved unsustainable and critics in coaching circles questioned his rotations and management of late-game situations.

Nevertheless, his many internal allies hailed his even-keeled personality, communication skills with stars and role players alike and the productive culture that existed early in the season. There is little doubt Walton will receive another head coaching job, and his name has already surfaced in connection with the Sacramento Kings.

As the losses mounted this spring and the media began asking questions about his future, Walton repeatedly returned to his original declaration: “I have the best job.” Whereas those words had once seemed like a genuine belief and, perhaps, a clever evasion, they now sounded like a mantra to help him through a thankless plight with an inevitable end.

No amount of faith, devotion or humanity could overcome the Lakers’ competing egos, infighting, muddled direction and poor health. This much is clear: Walton’s next job can’t possibly be worse than this one.

