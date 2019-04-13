

A stormy forecast has has forced a Masters schedule change for Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The final round of the Masters will be played Sunday morning because of storms forecast for the evening, Augusta National Golf Club officials announced during play Saturday.

Normally, players compete on the weekend at the Masters in twosomes, with everyone beginning play on No. 1. But the impending bad weather has compressed the window in which the competition can be held. Play will begin at 7:30 a.m. in threesomes from both the first and 10th tees — meaning a portion of the field will play the back nine first.

The leaders will tee off at 9:20 a.m. on Sunday, 20 minutes after CBS begins its live coverage.

Given the possibility of severe weather Sunday afternoon, Masters final-round tee times and CBS Programming have been adjusted. pic.twitter.com/bBSx5V3DxX — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 13, 2019

“The safety of everyone on our grounds is paramount,” Fred Ridley, Augusta National’s chairman, said in a statement. “We also believe the earlier start will give us the best opportunity to complete the Masters on Sunday.”

The Masters hasn’t been forced to finish on a Monday since 1983, when Friday’s second round was completely washed out. Sunday’s forecast calls for scattered thunderstorms in the early afternoon, with increasing likelihood of more consistent storms around 4 p.m.

“This decision should benefit everyone — the players, our patrons and our fans watching around the world,” Ridley said. “Given the competitiveness and drama of this year’s tournament, we look forward to an exciting conclusion tomorrow.”

Read more on golf:

Boswell: At Masters, it’s how you start as much as how you finish. And Tiger Woods knows it.

Boswell: Wackadoodles, weirdos and obsessives: Welcome inside the ropes at the Masters

For Zach Johnson, Masters practice-swing gaffe has no penalty but to his pride

Want to win the Masters? Better be in the top 10 after the first round.