

Austen Williams got some time in the big leagues last season, then was lights out for the Nationals in spring training. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

One day after another bullpen collapse, the Washington Nationals called up reliever Austen Williams from Class AAA Fresno.

The 26-year-old right-hander replaced reliever Justin Miller, who went on the 10-day injured list Friday night after allowing a three-run home run to the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Colin Moran in the 10th inning that cost Washington the game. In Fresno, Williams pitched in three games, allowing four runs in 2.1 innings, with five of the 12 batters he faced reaching base.

Williams’s performance with the Grizzlies was a stark departure from his spring training. Williams mowed through hitters in West Palm Beach, allowing two hits, walking none and striking out seven in 7⅔ innings of work. The Fort Worth native throws mostly a fastball and curveball, and he developed a change-up this offseason. Williams was the Nationals’ sixth-round pick in 2014.

