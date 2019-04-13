

Justin Miller is heading to the injured list with a lower-back strain. (Nick Wass/AP)

Justin Miller was shaking his arm, the velocity on the scoreboard was oddly low, and by the end of the night, once Miller gave up a go-ahead home run in a loss, Washington Nationals Manager Dave Martinez went to check on the right-handed reliever.

Martinez figured something was wrong, and his suspicions were confirmed. Miller has a lower-back strain and will head to the 10-day injured list.

“It’s been affecting me since New York, I guess,” said Miller, referring to the Nationals’ series at the Mets last weekend. “That’s when I saw the drop in velo and of course like, when the ball’s flattening out, it’s not going to have late life. So something was going on, and I couldn’t really figure out what it was."

Now Washington knows, and it’s a blow to a bullpen that had already been struggling. Miller, 31, had been a Band-Aid for the late-inning problems that have taxed this team all season. He pitched a scoreless seventh in the Nationals’ first win of the year and two scoreless innings in another victory three days later, and he got two critical eighth-inning outs the day after that. Then his results soured. He gave up two home runs against the Mets in a loss last Saturday, struggled through the eighth inning Monday and, against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday, gave up a three-run homer to pinch hitter Colin Moran in the 10th inning of a 6-3 loss.

Miller came in with runners on first and third, got the first out and then got ahead 0-2 against Moran. But he grooved a 91-mph fastball middle-in that Moran golfed into the right field seats. Miller finished the inning, having thrown 19 pitches, and he will be on the shelf for the near future. It is the significant second injury for a bullpen that is already without Koda Glover, who continues to rehab a right forearm strain in West Palm Beach, Fla.

“It just feels like somebody’s punching me in the kidney every single time I try and throw a ball,” Miller said. “It just feel like something’s there that’s not allowing my body to get through it.”

The Nationals are already working with an eight-man bullpen — since Joe Ross was called up during that Mets series — and probably will look to add a reliever in Miller’s place. The options on the 40-man roster are Austen Williams, Jimmy Cordero, Tanner Rainey, Austin Adams and James Bourque. Williams, Cordero, Rainey and Adams have major league experience and are with Class AAA Fresno. Bourque, 25, is with Class AA Harrisburg and has yet to debut.

Williams may have the most upside. He retired 23 of the 25 batters he faced in eight spring training appearances. His only two base runners came on hits, meaning he didn’t issue any walks, and he also struck out seven in 7⅔ innings. Cordero threw 19 innings for the Nationals last season and had a 5.68 ERA. Rainey came to Washington from the Cincinnati Reds in the Tanner Roark trade in December. He has a plus fastball but has had command problems in limited major league opportunities.

This is the second back issue for Miller in recent months; he missed about a week during spring training with the same injury. Then, it was his first time dealing with lower-back pain. Now, it is a recurring setback that leaves the Nationals scrambling for more answers. That has been a theme for this bullpen so far this year, and injuries will only slow that painful process.

“My arm feels good; that’s the most frustrating part about it,” Miller said. “Standing here I don’t really feel it; it’s only when I pitch. My arm feels good, but you can see the results."

Sam Fortier contributed to this story.

