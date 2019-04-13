

The Orioles' Chris Davis watches his two-run single on Saturday afternoon at Fenway Park in Boston. (Michael Dwyer/AP)

Attention, Major League Baseball: you can stop talking about Chris Davis now.

The beleaguered Orioles first baseman finally got his first hit of the season on Saturday against the Red Sox, snapping an MLB record 0 for 54 streak at the plate that dated back to Sept. 15. Davis in 2019 entered the game 0 for 33 with 16 strikeouts and a .132 on-base percentage on the year.

The base-knock came with one ball and no strikes in the first inning, with the bases loaded and two outs against Boston right-hander Rick Porcello. He delivered a thigh-high fastball over the inside corner of plate that Davis turned on and lined into right field past the Red Sox defensive shift.

Two runs scored on the play, giving Baltimore a 2-0 lead and Davis his third and fourth runs batted in of the season.

“For Chris Davis, it’s over, baby!” shouted MASN play-by-play broadcaster Gary Thorne as Davis’s line drive landed in the outfield grass. “We’re not talking about it anymore!”

🍻 Cheers, #Baltimore!



Chris Davis knocks a 2-run single in the 1st. 💪 pic.twitter.com/E9emfDa6B5 — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) April 13, 2019

The Oriole dugout erupted in cheers at the otherwise routine single. Fans at Fenway Park applauded the accomplishment. Social media put forth several observations.

So Chris Davis ended his 0-for-54 streak at Fenway. In 1971, Red Sox SS Luis Aparicio was 0-for-44 when he ended the streak--1 short of record--with a grand slam in Cleveland. The next day he got a telephone call from Pres. Richard Nixon. — Peter Gammons (@pgammo) April 13, 2019

Chris Davis came back into the dugout himself to get his hat and glove, and was congratulated by the bullpen on their way out, then hugged by Trey Mancini. Dwight Smith Jr. gave him some dap, too. #Orioles — Jon Meoli (@JonMeoli) April 13, 2019

Chris Davis is 1 for his last 1 https://t.co/uII2ZPWFyA — Cespedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) April 13, 2019

Chris Davis was hitless from Sept. 15, 2018 to April 12, 2019. In that time…



There were 6,997 hits in MLB.



577 different players got a hit (including 57 different pitchers); Madison Bumgarner led all pitchers with 4 hits.



Khris Davis hit an MLB-high 16 HR. pic.twitter.com/p5PVkp1O5O — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 13, 2019

Wearing a sheepish grin at first base, Davis jokingly asked for the ball, a tradition usually reserved for milestone occasions.

Chris Davis keeping the ball on his first hit is hilarious pic.twitter.com/kgaUIHZoCQ — Sox Lunch (@Soxlunch) April 13, 2019

In his third at-bat, Davis smacked a double into right field off Heath Hembree for his first extra-base hit of the season, driving in another run.

Davis, 33, has become a symbol for Baltimore fans of the arduous rebuilding process the franchises faces, and a reminder that things could get worse still before they improve.

[Chris Davis can’t hit, but the Orioles have little choice but to keep playing him]

The Orioles lost 115 games in 2018, five away from tying the mark for the worst big league season ever. They traded away star infielders Manny Machado and Jonathan Schoop at the trade deadline, along with closer Zack Britton, reliever Darren O’Day and starter Kevin Gausman.

There was no market, however, for Davis, who led the majors in home runs and RBIs in 2013, and again in home runs in 2015.

He has been an offensive albatross ever since, with a .198/.294/.388 slash line to go with 76 hits and 156 strikeouts. And he’s under contract for four more seasons during which the Orioles will pay him nearly $92 million. He takes up 28.4 percent of Baltimore’s 2019 payroll.

Baseball fans have rallied, even if sardonically, around Davis during his infamous streak while Baltimore’s first-year manager Brandon Hyde keeps him in the lineup. Davis has drawn standing ovations at Camden Yards before plate appearances and loud cheers after making solid contact that still could not land him on base.

Fox Sports’ Ken Rosenthal admonished fans who laughed from afar at Davis’s struggles.

“Davis is a guy who as accomplished an awful lot in baseball after struggling in his early 20s, a guy who was doing extra work before games, but failing every night on the most public of stages, a guy who is deserving of sympathy, not scorn,” Rosenthal said.

Now that Davis’s streak is over, fans can hold the sympathy — at least for a while. The Orioles’ woes are still likely to continue.

