Attention, Major League Baseball: you can stop talking about Chris Davis now.
The beleaguered Orioles first baseman finally got his first hit of the season on Saturday against the Red Sox, snapping an MLB record 0 for 54 streak at the plate that dated back to Sept. 15. Davis in 2019 entered the game 0 for 33 with 16 strikeouts and a .132 on-base percentage on the year.
The base-knock came with one ball and no strikes in the first inning, with the bases loaded and two outs against Boston right-hander Rick Porcello. He delivered a thigh-high fastball over the inside corner of plate that Davis turned on and lined into right field past the Red Sox defensive shift.
Two runs scored on the play, giving Baltimore a 2-0 lead and Davis his third and fourth runs batted in of the season.
“For Chris Davis, it’s over, baby!” shouted MASN play-by-play broadcaster Gary Thorne as Davis’s line drive landed in the outfield grass. “We’re not talking about it anymore!”
The Oriole dugout erupted in cheers at the otherwise routine single. Fans at Fenway Park applauded the accomplishment. Social media put forth several observations.
Wearing a sheepish grin at first base, Davis jokingly asked for the ball, a tradition usually reserved for milestone occasions.
In his third at-bat, Davis smacked a double into right field off Heath Hembree for his first extra-base hit of the season, driving in another run.
Davis, 33, has become a symbol for Baltimore fans of the arduous rebuilding process the franchises faces, and a reminder that things could get worse still before they improve.
[Chris Davis can’t hit, but the Orioles have little choice but to keep playing him]
The Orioles lost 115 games in 2018, five away from tying the mark for the worst big league season ever. They traded away star infielders Manny Machado and Jonathan Schoop at the trade deadline, along with closer Zack Britton, reliever Darren O’Day and starter Kevin Gausman.
There was no market, however, for Davis, who led the majors in home runs and RBIs in 2013, and again in home runs in 2015.
He has been an offensive albatross ever since, with a .198/.294/.388 slash line to go with 76 hits and 156 strikeouts. And he’s under contract for four more seasons during which the Orioles will pay him nearly $92 million. He takes up 28.4 percent of Baltimore’s 2019 payroll.
Baseball fans have rallied, even if sardonically, around Davis during his infamous streak while Baltimore’s first-year manager Brandon Hyde keeps him in the lineup. Davis has drawn standing ovations at Camden Yards before plate appearances and loud cheers after making solid contact that still could not land him on base.
Fox Sports’ Ken Rosenthal admonished fans who laughed from afar at Davis’s struggles.
“Davis is a guy who as accomplished an awful lot in baseball after struggling in his early 20s, a guy who was doing extra work before games, but failing every night on the most public of stages, a guy who is deserving of sympathy, not scorn,” Rosenthal said.
Now that Davis’s streak is over, fans can hold the sympathy — at least for a while. The Orioles’ woes are still likely to continue.
