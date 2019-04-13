

The Caps outlasted Carolina in Game 1. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Game 2

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals

Series: Capitals lead, 1-0; Saturday, 3 p.m. ET, Capital One Arena | TV: NBC

• Top story lines: The Capitals opened the series with a physical tone, led by bruising defenseman Brooks Orpik. Will that continue in Game 2? Read more • Players to watch: Carolina's Andrei Svechnikov tallied two goals in an impressive playoff debut. Read more • Pregame reading: The Capitals were outshot in Game 1, but not outscored. The Capitals continue to stand accepted shot-volume analytics on their head. Read more

Series: Washington leads Carolina, 1-0

Top story lines

• Orpik set a tone: Earlier this season, Columbus Coach John Tortorella referred to Washington defenseman Brooks Orpik as “a dinosaur,” and he actually meant it as a compliment. Orpik is routinely criticized for a style of play that’s out of fashion in the modern NHL – he’s not a mobile, puck-mover who’s contributing to the offensive attack. But spring is when he’s at his best for the Capitals, and his seven hits in Thursday night’s Game 1 could help Washington wear down Carolina over the course of the first-round series.

“I wouldn’t want to play against him, that’s for sure,” forward Tom Wilson said. “I’m glad he’s on our side – a big, physical guy who plays at big times in the game. We’re fortunate to have him.”

Orpik’s impact on the game was more than just the physical; he’s a crucial part of a Washington penalty kill that starred in the third period. And with blue-liner Michal Kempny out for the rest of the season with a torn hamstring, Orpik will be getting some situational time in the top four beside John Carlson, especially when the Capitals are protecting a lead.

Orpik averaged a career-low 15:40 during the regular season, but his ice time was nearly two minutes higher than that on Thursday night. Meanwhile, Christian Djoos played less than eight minutes for the game, and in 1:13 in the third period, he was on the ice for two goals.

“We talk all the time about putting players in a situation to succeed,” Coach Todd Reirden said. “If we were behind that game, 3-2, then it probably would have been reversed, but in that situation I felt Orpik was having a strong game. Those were his strengths as a player. That’s going to kind of dictate it as well. For me it’s situational, for me it’s who’s having a good game? Who’s had an impact in the defensive zone? I thought he was physical and hard and no fun to play against, so that’s how the minutes ended up.”

• Special teams: NHL playoff series can rapidly swing from one direction to the next, which is what makes them so captivating. The Capitals lost three of their four Game 1s en route to hoisting the Stanley Cup last season, so they know not to get too comfortable with Thursday’s win. But one area Washington had the clear, game-changing edge was on special teams with two power-play goals and a perfect penalty kill.

Expect both coaching staffs to adjust in response, and there’s no way the Hurricanes will allow Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin that much room to fire shots from the left faceoff circle in Game 2. But this is where the postseason can be a wild chess match: Washington’s coaches are trying to predict what changes Carolina will make to then take advantage in a different way.

“That’s certainly one of my favorite elements, and our staff enjoys having the same opponent where we can make in-game adjustments,” Reirden said. “I think it was key to some of the success that we were about to have last year was our ability to make adjustments in series. And our players have used a number of different plays, whether it’s off faceoffs or different systemic adjustments. We’re comfortable switching to different things to be a difficult scout for the opposition. We’re prepared for that. And we’ll be having a better game plan going into the next game. They’re a good team. But we can play better than we did.”

It’s doubtful either team will get as many man-advantage looks on Saturday afternoon, but the Capitals came away pleased with their penalty kill, an area of weakness throughout the regular season. Veteran center Nicklas Backstrom sent a message with some timely blocks late in the game, and appearing in his first playoff game, center Nic Dowd won a crucial draw, diving to clear the puck out of the zone. Washington has used a more aggressive philosophy shorthanded this season.

“The power play was crap and the penalty kill was crap also,” Hurricanes captain Justin Williams said. “I mean, listen, they’re going to get opportunities, obviously, but there’s a couple little things we looked at to do the best we can to nullify that and a couple things we looked at on the power play as well to be more impactful. We could have had a huge impact on that game and instead didn’t come through.”

• Heavy workloads: Carolina’s Sebastian Aho became the second forward in Carolina history to log 26-plus minutes in a non-overtime playoff game, with 26:10 minutes of ice time in the Hurricanes’ Game 1 loss. Carolina Coach Rod Brind’Amour did it four times as a player in 2002 for the Hurricanes – topping out at 26:53 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals. Aho averaged 20:09 of ice time during the regular season, scoring 30 goals and tallying 53 assists.

After a Hurricanes team had to make a strong, grind-it-out push toward the end of the regular season to even make the playoffs, Brind’Amour acknowledged the run had taken a toll on the team. Still, Aho, along with defenseman Justin Faulk (26:10) both played over 26 minutes and defenseman Jaccob Slavin tallied 25:03 in Game 1. Slavin took a maintenance day Friday, with Brind’Amour saying he played “lots of hard minutes,” but he will be good to go for Game 2. Aho, Faulk and Slavin were all playing in their first NHL postseason game.

For the Capitals, none of their players topped 26 minutes, with defenseman John Carlson skating 25:32.

Center Evgeny Kuznetsov logged the most minutes of ice time among the Capitals’ centers (20:37), while often matched up up against Aho’s line to counteract the Hurricanes’ top offensive threat. Top-line center Nicklas Backstrom logged 18:13, while third-line center Lars Eller had 19:36 and fourth-line center Nic Dowd chipped in 6:40. Eller took a maintenance day Friday for an undisclosed “upper-body” injury, but Reirden said he’ll play Saturday.

Players to watch

Andrei Svechnikov

The 19-year-old started Carolina’s rally in Game 1 by potting two goals in the third period, goals that making him the youngest player since the Philadelphia Flyers’ Dainius Zubrus in 1997 to tally two goals accomplish the feat in a postseason game.

Svechnikov has been scoring all season. He was tied for third among rookies in goals (20) and tied for seventh in points (37) despite playing just 14:39 in ice time per game on the third line. His 160 scoring chances produced at even strength was ranked third-best on the team behind Sebastian Aho and Justin Williams during the regular season, but only Williams generated more scoring chances than Svechnikov from the slot or the crease. In Game 1, Svechnikov and his linemates, Jordan Martinook and Brock McGinn, were on the ice for eight even-strength shot attempts for and none against, including a 3-to-1 edge in scoring chances.

Svechnikov’s inexperience, however, could work to Washington’s advantage. He’s prone to committing penalties, especially in the offensive zone, having been whistled for a team-high 27 minor penalties during the regular season.

Dmitry Orlov and Matt Niskanen

Washington’s second pair has to do a better job corralling Carolina’s top line. The trio of Sebastian Aho, Nino Niederreiter and Justin Williams didn’t score against the Capitals, but did generate 10 unblocked shot attempts and six scoring chances, three from the slot or crease, at even strength in 10:51 of action. This was quite a turnaround from Washington’s four regular-season matchups against Carolina, where in which Orlov and Niskanen were on the ice for 14 even-strength scoring chances against Aho’s line, allowing 10.

Orlov and Niskanen were also absent from Game 1 offensively. They mustered a shot each and were only on the ice for four unblocked shot attempts at even strength.

Pregame reading

