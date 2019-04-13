

Tiger Woods, after a solid second round. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

Twenty-one years to the day after Tiger Woods won his first major championship in a 12-stroke romp that remains a tournament record, he’ll be back on the course at Augusta Saturday afternoon, seeking a fifth green jacket.

Woods, who hasn’t won the Masters since 2005 and hasn’t won a major since the 2008 U.S. Open, is in a strong position after shooting a 4-under-par 68 in Friday’s second round. He enters Saturday’s round, scheduled to begin just after 2 p.m., at 6 under par for the tournament, a shot off the lead. There are nine players within a shot of first, and five former major champions started Saturday tied at 7 under: Francesco Molinari, Brooks Koepka, Jason Day, Adam Scott and Louis Oosthuizen.

As The Post’s Barry Svrluga noted, “Woods has never won the Masters when he sat outside the top five at the midway point, yet he has overcome larger deficits than a single stroke. In 1997, he held the lead. In 2001, he was tied with Phil Mickelson, two shots behind Chris DiMarco. The following year, he was tied with four players for fourth, four shots back of leader Vijay Singh. And in 2005, he was in third, six shots behind a front-running DiMarco.

[Tiger Woods lurks one shot back on a star-studded leader board]

Woods is 43 now, playing in back-to-back Masters for the first time since 2012-13, but he’s contended at two major championships in a row, finishing second in last year’s PGA Championship and tied for sixth at last year’s British Open. He has’t had three straight top 10s in majors since finishing tied for fourth at the 2013 U.S. Open. But after Friday’s 68, he now has 24 sub-70 rounds at Augusta.

He’ll be playing with Ian Poulter, who begins Saturday at 5 under, two shots back. Xander Schauffele, Justin Harding and Dustin Johnson, like Woods, are a shot back of the lead as play Saturday begins.

“It feels like I played my own way back into the tournament,” Woods said Friday evening. “I was just very patient today, felt very good to be out there doing what I was doing. This is now three straight majors that I’ve been in the mix and so it’s good stuff.”

On This Date: 21-year-old @TigerWoods won his first major championship at the Masters.



His 12-stroke margin of victory is still a tournament record. pic.twitter.com/MX7yjUjfwJ — ESPN (@espn) April 13, 2019

Tiger Woods Masters history:

2018: T32, +1

2015: T17, -5

2013: T4, -5

2012: T40, +5

2011: T4, -10

2010: T4, -11

2009: T6, -8

2008: 2, -5

2007: T2, +3

2006: T3, -4

2005: 1, -12

2004: T22, +2

2003: T15, +2

2002: 1, -12

2001: 1, -16

2000: 5, -4

1999: T18, +1

1998: T8, -3

1997: 1, -18

1996: T60, +6

1995: T41, +5



The last time Tiger Woods won the Masters.

Read more from The Post:

Boswell: At Masters, it’s how you start as much as how you finish. And Tiger Woods knows it.

Wackadoodles, weirdos and obsessives: Welcome inside the ropes at the Masters

For Zach Johnson, Masters practice-swing gaffe has no penalty but to his pride

Want to win the Masters? Better be in the top 10 after the first round.