

Devin Robinson was arrested early Saturday morning. (Mary Altaffer/AP)

Washington Wizards forward Devin Robinson was arrested Saturday morning after fighting a Philadelphia Eagles player at a Northwest Washington nightclub.

Robinson and Jalen Mills, a defensive back with the Eagles since 2016, got into a verbal altercation that escalated into a fight on the sidewalk near the Opera Ultra Lounge at 2:56 a.m., according to D.C. police. Both men were arrested and charged with disorderly affray.

Robinson, a 6-foot-8, 240-pound forward from the University of Florida, was transported to Sibley Hospital for treatment. He was then released and taken to the department’s 2nd District station, where Mills was also detained.

Robinson, 24, had recently recovered from a hip injury that forced him to miss two months of the season. He spent most of the first two seasons of his professional career playing in the minor league system. Mills, 25, had his 2018 season cut short due to a foot injury.

The Wizards said in a terse statement Saturday morning that Robinson, a free agent, will not return to Washington for a third year.

“We are aware of the incident this morning involving Devin and are disappointed in his actions. We will not extend him a qualifying offer for the 2019-20 season,” the statement read.

Robinson’s representative declined to comment.

[No rest for the dreary: After disappointing year, a very busy offseason awaits the Wizards]

Robinson was signed on a two-way contract and spent the majority of the 2018-19 season playing with the Capital City Go-Go, the Wizards’ G League affiliate.

“It’s stressful. Not knowing where you’re going to be, if you’re going up, down. It’s a lot,” Robinson told The Post in a recent interview. “You have to be mentally tough for it and always stay ready but I feel like I can hopefully get something better.”

But Robinson only appeared in 22 games this season after injuring his hip during a Go-Go practice in late January. The injury effectively ended his season, and Robinson finished his second professional year averaging 19.9 points on 54.8 percent shooting and 8.1 rebounds for the Go-Go. He appeared in seven games for the Wizards, averaging 6.7 points.

“It happened ‘boom!’” Robinson said of the injury. “I tried to turn and cut and run for the ball and it just popped and I couldn’t even lift my leg or nothing.”

Robinson said the months of rehabilitation off the court had given him a new admiration for the game. He returned to play the final three games of the Wizards’ regular season.

“It made me that much more hungrier, when something gets taken away from you,” Robinson said. “You realize like ‘Damn! I was taking it for granted.’ So now I’m just appreciating the game again."

Paul Duggan contributed to this report.

