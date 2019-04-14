

Since coming off the injured list earlier this month, Howie Kendrick hit his first-career pinch-hit home run, won Saturday’s game with another shot out to left field and then earned himself back-to-back starts with his hot bat.

Kendrick is in the lineup, hitting second and playing second, for the Washington Nationals’ series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates at 1:35 p.m. on Sunday. It is his third start in the eight games since he has been activated off the 10-day injured list. Manager Dave Martinez still considers Brian Dozier his starting second baseman, but wanted to keep Kendrick playing because of how well he’s swung in recent games. Dozier, on the other hand, has just seven hits in his first 46 plate appearances of the season for a .163 average.

“[Kendrick] hits a game-winner yesterday, so come out today and let him get some more at-bats,” Martinez said Sunday morning. “Like I said, the biggest thing with him is keeping him healthy, and knowing we have a day off tomorrow, too, kind of helps.”

Martinez added that Dozier is feeling fine health-wise. Kendrick, 35, missed the start of the season while recovering from a mild left hamstring strain suffered in early March. He also was out for almost all of last year with a torn right Achilles’ tendon. When healthy, Kendrick is a valued utility man who can play second, third, first and the corner outfield spots. He has made solid, hard contact since returning from the hamstring strain, and has six hits and four walks in 15 plate appearances.

That’s a tiny sample size, yet Martinez wants to see if the production can continue. The Nationals are looking to win their third consecutive series with Max Scherzer on the mound Sunday. Jameson Taillon will oppose him for the Pirates in a battle of aces. He will have to manage a top of the Nationals’ order that has a locked-in Adam Eaton, Kendrick and Anthony Rendon, who is on a 12-game hitting streak and has had an extra-base hit in 12 straight contests. Michael A. Taylor will also get his first start of the season for Washington, playing center and hitting ninth in place of rookie Victor Robles.

“Just trying to have quality at-bats,” Kendrick said, after Saturday’s win, of what’s been working for him. “The results are great, I’m not complaining about that. But the key for me is trying to put together good at-bats. Trying to be a part of the team and when I pinch-hit put together quality at-bats. Obviously the results have been there but I’m just happy to be able to help the team out.”

LINEUPS

Pirates (7-6)

Adam Frazier, 2B

Starling Marte, CF

Francisco Cervelli, C

Josh Bell, 1B

Colin Moran, 3B

Melky Cabrera, RF

Jason Martin, LF

Erik Gonzalez, SS

Jameson Taillon, P

Nationals (7-6)

Adam Eaton, RF

Howie Kendrick, 2B

Anthony Rendon, 3B

Juan Soto, LF

Ryan Zimmerman, 1B

Yan Gomes, C

Wilmer Difo, SS

Max Scherzer, P

Michael A. Taylor, CF

