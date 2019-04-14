

A wave of late-day severe storms forced Masters officials to move up tee times for the tournament’s leaders over five hours to a rare Sunday morning breakfast at the Masters event, with all eyes focused on whether Tiger Woods can win his fifth green jacket and first major in nearly 11 years.

Play will begin at 7:30 a.m. in threesomes from both the first and 10th tees — meaning a portion of the field will play the back nine first. The final stellar group of leader Francesco Molinari, Tony Finau and Woods will tee off at 9:20 a.m., 20 minutes after CBS begins its live coverage. Finau and Woods are two strokes behind Molinari, who is at 13-under.

Golfers will be in groups of three, going off two tees. The group behind the leaders is formidable enough to promise an interesting and possibly wild finish. Brooks Koepka is lurking three shots back, with Webb Simpson and Ian Poulter four and Matt Kuchar, Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffele among those five behind.

Woods is going to get the lion’s share of attention, as he always does. At 43, with as he put it “four knee surgeries and four back surgeries” behind him, the change in the tee time will force a schedule adjustment as he fights Father Time and Mother Nature simultaneously.

“This is going to be different,” Woods, seeking his 15th major, told CBS on Saturday. “Normally we get to sleep in on Sundays if we play well but [Sunday] will be an early wake up call, get the body going, get the mind ready. This’ll be a little bit different going off two tees, threesomes.”

How early? “I’ll probably wake up around 4 or 3:45ish and start the process of getting this body ready,” he said with a smile.

Trump is keeping an eye on Tiger

Why change now?

Woods went to the wayback machine and has been rocking mock turtlenecks all week, just as he did in his heyday. Expect the red mock, a la his 2005 title.

“I thought it was a pretty neat look back in the day,” Woods joked Tuesday. “I was probably in a little better shape back in those days, but I had won events wearing the mock, and I’ve always enjoyed wearing them.”

Tee times and pairings (all times Eastern)

Tee No. 1

7:30 a.m. — Aaron Wise, Marc Leishman, Si Woo Kim

7:41 a.m. — Matthew Fitzpatrick, Kevin Tway, Patton Kizzire

7:52 a.m. — Henrik Stenson, Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith

8:03 a.m. — Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood, Corey Conners

8:14 a.m. — Jason Day, Bubba Watson, Lucas Bjerregaard

8:25 a.m. — Justin Thomas, Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm

8:36 a.m. — Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay, Thorbjorn Olesen

8:47 a.m. — Louis Oosthuizen, Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler

8:58 a.m. — Matt Kuchar, Justin Harding, Xander Schauffele

9:09 a.m. — Brooks Koepka, Webb Simpson, Ian Poulter

9:20 a.m. — Francesco Molinari, Tony Finau, Tiger Woods

Tee No. 10

7:30 a.m. — Kyle Stanley, Viktor Hovland (A), Charley Hoffman

7:41 a.m. — Kevin Kisner, Bryson DeChambeau, Takumi Kanaya (A)

7:52 a.m. — Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley, Gary Woodland

8:03 a.m. — Jimmy Walker, J. B. Holmes, Charles Howell III

8:14 a.m. — Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Kevin Na, Alvaro Ortiz (A)

8:25 a.m. — Patrick Reed, Devon Bling (A), Keith Mitchell

8:36 a.m. — Tyrrell Hatton, Satoshi Kodaira, Andrew Landry

8:47 a.m. — Bernhard Langer, Rafael Cabrera Bello, Eddie Pepperell

8:58 a.m. — Branden Grace, Martin Kaymer, Haotong Li

9:09 a.m. — Emiliano Grillo, Zach Johnson, Billy Horschel

9:20 a.m. — Trevor Immelman, Alex Noren

