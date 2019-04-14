

Tiger Woods completes an epic comeback. (David Cannon / Getty Images)

It was one of those sports endings that will stick in the memory banks for years. Tuck it alongside those sepia-toned ones of a young Tiger Woods hugging his father at the 1997 Masters. Or the Tiger fist pump at the 2008 U.S. Open.

“It’s got to be right up there — right? — with all the things I’ve been able to battle through,” Woods said after winning his fifth Masters and 15th major tournament. But this one was different. Woods spoke of being “lucky” and “fortunate enough to do this again.”

And when it was clear that he needed only to play conservative golf to close out the tournament on 18, the reaction was a little more emotional than one might expect. Maybe it was the flashback to all those tearful, post-victory hugs with his dad. Perhaps the realization that Woods is 43 had something to do with it. He hadn’t won a Masters in 14 years and maybe, because we’re all older now, too, we know that these moments of sports greatness are precious and rare. Perhaps we could all appreciate a man who has overcome personal demons and injuries along the way.

Back when Woods was going through personal troubles, Nike stood by him and the company quickly posted a tribute to Woods’s victory Sunday.

FIRST LOOK: @TigerWoods wins Masters. Nike, one of two companies to stand by him, releases "Tiger Woods: Same Dream" spot. pic.twitter.com/tojz8cdaLk — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 14, 2019

One of Woods’s golfing partners noticed, too. “Love people who are great under pressure,” President Trump tweeted. “What a fantastic life comeback for a really great guy!”

Congratulations to @TigerWoods., a truly Great Champion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2019

Former president Barack Obama, called Woods’s win “a testament to excellence, grit and determination.”

Congratulations, Tiger! To come back and win the Masters after all the highs and lows is a testament to excellence, grit, and determination. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 14, 2019

Other golfers were moved, too. Even Woods’s former adversary, Phil Mickelson, noticed. “What a great moment for the game of golf. I’m so impressed by Tiger Woods’ incredible performance, and I’m so happy for him to capture another Green Jacket,” he tweeted. “Truly a special day that will go down in history.”

What a great moment for the game of golf. I’m so impressed by @TigerWoods' incredible performance, and I'm so happy for him to capture another Green Jacket. Truly a special day that will go down in history. Congratulations, Tiger! #rematch 😎 — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) April 14, 2019

Amazing to see @TigerWoods win the @TheMasters again!! Thankful to get to see it in person... congratulations!! #Needs4MoreMajors — bubba watson (@bubbawatson) April 14, 2019

I think I speak for a lot of the golf world when I say... We’re happy for you TW! @TigerWoods what a victory 🙌🏽 — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) April 14, 2019

Part of what made it special was the interaction between Woods and his kids and afterward he spoke of having his daughter Sam and son Charlie with him, just as they were all those years he was injured.

“It means the world to me. their love and their support is — I just can’t say enough about how much it meant to me during my struggles, just the infectiousness of happiness as I was going through a tough time physically when I just couldn’t move. Now, to have them see their pops win, just like my pops saw me win here, is pretty special.”

Other greats in their sports, including Serena Williams, Steph Curry and Tom Brady, reacted to the stunning win, and Twitter officials noted that there were more than 1.4 million tweets about Woods and more than 1.8 million about the Masters.

I am literally in tears watching @TigerWoods this is Greatness like no other. Knowing all you have been through physically to come back and do what you just did today? Wow Congrats a million times! I am so inspired thank you buddy. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) April 14, 2019

Greatest comeback story in sports! Congrats @TigerWoods Let me hold one of those 5 jackets one time! — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) April 14, 2019

Congrats Tiger! What a performance.. — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 14, 2019

A big BIG congratulations to @TigerWoods for winning the Masters!! The roar of the Tiger is back! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 14, 2019

A big “well done” from me to @TigerWoods! I am so happy for him and for the game of golf. This is just fantastic!!! 👏🏼@TheMasters — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) April 14, 2019

