Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez knows how to make waves.

And the Democratic congresswoman from New York waded in to yet another hot button issue on Sunday: the fierce sports rivalry between the Yankees and Mets.

Her surprising choice? Her love of the Yankees.

Ocasio-Cortez made the disclosure on a Yahoo News podcast, Skullduggery, which is hosted by Michael Isikoff and Daniel Klaidman.

“No dodging,” Isikoff told her as he asked the question, noting that her district encompasses portions of both the Bronx, where the Yankees play, and Queens, where the Mets’ Citi Field is located. But while Yankee stadium is firmly outside of the small patch of the Bronx she represents, Citi Field falls squarely within her Queens district.

Ocasio-Cortez seemed to know she was wading into contentious territory.

“I’m in trouble,” she said. “I have been raised a Yankees fan through and through. However, this is a huge feud in my family because a big part of the Bronx side of my family are also Mets fans.”

She acknowledged that Citi Field was in her district, saying that she has to “learn to be a Mets fan.”

“But I’m primarily a Yankees fan,” she said. “Sorry!"

The Yankees are routinely listed as one of the most disliked teams in sports, though their record of success is indisputable. They’ve won 27 World Series titles; the next team on the list, the St. Louis Cardinals, has 11.

And they are the quintessential haves in the world of sports, with a payroll perennially among the tops in the league and regular blockbuster deals to attract big stars from other teams.

The Mets have only won two World Series titles — and lost one in 2000 to the Yankees.

Ocasio-Cortez noted that she grew up with the Yankees “dream team,” with a squad stocked with players like Derek Jeter, Jorge Posada, Mariano Rivera.

