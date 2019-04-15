

Desiree Linden returns to the race after last year becoming the first U.S. woman to win the Boston Marathon since 1985. (Charles Krupa/Associated Press)

Welcome to a New England spring.

The Boston Marathon on Monday is expected to be a lot like last year’s race: chilly, rainy, and windy, according to the Capital Weather Gang. Because of that, the Boston Athletic Association has compressed the waves of starters, announcing that runners in the fourth wave will immediately follow the third to reduce the among of time competitors have to wait in the Athletes’ Village.

Apart from the weather, American women have to hope that this year’s race is like last year’s and that their 2018 performance was no fluke.

Last year, Desiree Linden became the first American woman to win the 26.2-mile race in 33 years and Sarah Sellers was a surprising second. Linden and Sellers will return, but Shalane Flanagan, the four-time Olympian and 2017 New York City Marathon winner, is keeping to her promise to take a break from running.

“I think with Des and I in that year, with me winning in New York and then that spring her winning Boston, I think it has really changed the perspective, the outlook, and the confidence of American women,” Flanagan recently said (via WBZ). “I feel like the American women have this swagger about them. They look at Des and I and think ‘If they can do it, why can’t I?’

“It’s that whole concept of seeing people like you and feeling like if they can do it, why can’t I have that moment,” she continued. “That self-belief becomes a lot larger and the bar is completely blown out of the water. The expectations are much higher now, and that’s a fun place to be, to really be dreaming of these wins.”

Also in the field are Jordan Hasay (who was third at Boston in 2017), Sally Kipyego and Sara Hall.

“I think Des and I grew up with a chip on our shoulder. We were always told, ‘The East Africans are just better than you, you can’t compete with them.’ I was told that a lot growing up, that I wasn’t good enough or talented enough,” said Flanagan. “We always thought we just had to work harder, and sometimes working harder was a bit of a self-sabotage, because you get injured trying to risk for big moments.”

What you need to know

What: The 123rd running of the Boston Marathon. Over 30,000 runners will hit the streets, including last year’s men’s winner, Yuki Kawauchi, and women’s winner, Desiree Linden. Past winners like Geoffrey Kirui, Lelisa Desisa, Lemi Berhanu, Wesley Korir, Edna Kiplagat, Caroline Rotich and Sharon Cherop are competing as well. In the men’s wheelchair division, four-time defending champion Marcel Hug and 10-time winner Ernst van Dyk are among the favorites in the men’s race, while 2018 women’s champion Tatyanna McFadden will vie for her sixth victory. Read more about the elite fields here.

Where: The course covers 26.2 miles and begins in Hopkinton, Mass., and ends on Boston’s Boylston Street. It follows Route 135 from Main Street in Hopkinton and goes through Ashland, Framingham and Natick, then into Wellesley. In Wellesley, it continues on Route 16 into Newton, where it turns right onto Commonwealth Avenue (Route 30), following it through Newton Hills and bearing right at the reservoir onto Chestnut Hill Avenue. The course then turns left on Beacon Street, continuing into Kenmore Square before rejoining Commonwealth Avenue. On the final stretch, the course turns right onto Hereford Street and left onto Boylston Street, ending near Copley Square’s Hancock Tower. See a map here.

When: The race traditionally takes place on Patriots Day, a holiday in Massachusetts. Mobility impaired runners are the first to take off, at 9:02 a.m. Eastern. Runners will start in waves to keep the field of roughly 30,000 competitors manageable, with the final wave setting out at 11:15 a.m.

Men’s push rim wheelchair: 9:02 a.m.

Women’s push rim wheelchair: 9:04 a.m.

Handcycles and duos: 9:25 a.m.

Elite women: 9:32 a.m.

Elite men: 10 a.m.

Wave 1: 10:02 a.m.

Wave 2: 10:25 a.m.

Wave 3: 10:50 a.m.

Wave 4: Immediately after the third wave.

How to watch: NBC Sports Network will carry the race, with live coverage Monday from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Locally, WBZ, Boston’s CBS affiliate, will have pre-race coverage beginning at 7 a.m. with race coverage at 9 a.m.

How to listen: WBZ NewsRadio 1030 will start coverage at 9:15 a.m.; it’s available on the iHeartRadio app.

Where to live stream the race: For those in New England and those whose servers are in New England, CBSBoston.com will stream coverage beginning at 9 a.m. CBSBoston.com’s online streaming rights end at the New England border for the elite portion of the race (from 9-12:15).

Tracking an athlete: Text RUNNER to 234567 for six updates about your favorite runners. Or sign up on the Boston Athletic Association’s website for email updates and alerts.

By the numbers:

30,349 total entrants (16,645 men and 13,704 women)

22,691 entrants residing in the United States of America

7,658 entrants from outside the United States

118 countries and all 50 U.S. states represented by participants

$871,000: Amount of prize money to be awarded by principal sponsor John Hancock Financial

17 Boston Marathon champions will compete this year: Yuki Kawauchi (JPN), Des Linden (USA/MI), Geoffrey Kirui (KEN), Edna Kiplagat (KEN), Lemi Berhanu (ETH), Lelisa Desisa (ETH), Caroline Rotich (KEN), Wesley Korir (KEN), Sharon Cherop (KEN), Marcel Hug (SUI), Tatyana McFadden (USA/MD), Manuela Schar (SUI), Ernst van Dyk (RSA), Hiroyuki Yamamoto (JPN), Joshua Cassidy (CAN), and Masazumi Soejima (JPN).

Joan Benoit Samuelson, the 1984 Olympic gold medalist, will be competing, celebrating the 40th anniversary of her 1979 victory in Boston.

No known security threats: Six years after two bombs near the finish line killed three spectators and wounded more than 200, law enforcement officials say there are no known threats but warned against complacency.