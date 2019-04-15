

Washington Nationals pitchers celebrate a win in the cabbage races at the start of spring training. Now, the Nationals have carried it over into the regular season as a symbol of big wins. (Tony Sandys/The Washington Post) (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

It was as if someone had lost control of a confetti cannon of cabbage.

On Saturday night, after a come-from-behind, 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Washington Nationals gathered in the locker room, formed two teams and passed around a head of cabbage in a relay race until the last person in each line hurled it on the floor. Afterward, shreds of translucent green coated the clubhouse carpet. It looked like iceberg lettuce, but players asserted later it was indeed cabbage, the leafy, “firm-headed,” brussels-sprout-parenting, bloated-basketball-looking vegetable that, on average, weighs about six times more than a baseball — and has come to define the Nationals’ dramatic wins this season.

“The boys like their cabbage,” Manager Dave Martinez said in a tongue-in-cheek explanation for the scene.

Last Tuesday in Philadelphia, Martinez’s team erased a 6-1 deficit and won in extra innings. When the players returned to the visitors’ clubhouse, they shuttled around the sauerkraut staple for the first time during the regular season and smashed it on the floor. Within hours, two companies had already started selling Nationals “Cabbage Smash Kids” T-shirts.

In that moment, the Nationals were resurrecting an activity from earlier in the spring. It started back on Feb. 17, when third-base coach Bob Henley assumed the responsibility of firing up the players on their first day of spring training. He searched the Internet for inspiration, read it was “National Cabbage Day” and “National Random Acts of Kindness Day,” and apparently opted to become the Vegetable Vagabond.

That day, Henley acquired heads of cabbage and gathered some of the team, mostly the pitchers. He preached the hidden virtues of cabbage and surprised a few players, including veteran starter Jeremy Hellickson who “had never looked at cabbage that way before.”

“Cabbage is very versatile, and it sticks together,” Hellickson said, even though the players ended this exercise by spiking the symbol of solidarity into smithereens.

That first day in camp, the pitchers were the only ones who relay-raced, so closer Sean Doolittle’s favorite part about last week’s comeback against the Phillies was getting the hitters involved as well.

“It’s a good, healthy way to get our vegetables in after a game,” Doolittle deadpanned. He added: “It’s a fun thing. We had fun in camp. And the message is about being able to pick your teammates up. We’re all in this as a group. It was just a fun way to end the night.”

Since spring training, the Nationals have tried to keep the specifics of their cabbage conventions confidential. The team believes, as Martinez and Henley do, maintaining “the circle of trust” in the clubhouse will build chemistry and help performance. When reporters questioned center fielder Victor Robles about the debris after the Philadelphia win, the rookie remained mum.

“It's something we do together as a team, so obviously I was involved,” he said, smiling.

The journeyman Hellickson has seen these positive reinforcement techniques before. The most common from his 10-year, five-team career is a fog machine the team turns on for the players to walk through after victories. Early in his career, in Tampa Bay, the player of the game got to flick on the light to a Captain Morgan sign after victories. Hellickson finds this one though, turning triumphs into scenes from a dark, twisted episode of VeggieTales, “the most random.”

Still, though, from his stints in Arizona, Philadelphia and Baltimore, Hellickson respects the difficulty of coming back against other teams in the majors. He understands it’s a long season, that the team will need something good-natured to break up the monotony. He knows there won’t often be a head of cabbage to smash but to appreciate it when there is one.

“It’s hard to win ballgames,” Hellickson said, “so it helps to celebrate ‘em.”