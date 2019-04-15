

American Tim Ream and teammate Tom Cairney celebrate during 2-0 victory over Everton at Craven Cottage. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)

Of note: Several players competing in lesser leagues or with reserve/youth squads are not listed. Americans with dual nationalities representing other national teams have also been omitted.

ENGLAND

Premier League

Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin: in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 victory at Leicester City

Fulham defender Tim Ream: played 90 in 2-0 victory over Everton

Bournemouth midfielder Emerson Hyndman: not in the 18 for 4-0 victory at Brighton

Huddersfield Town midfielder Danny Williams: entered in 90+ in 4-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur

Aston Villa midfielder Indiana Vassilev (age 18): played 63 in U-23s’ 3-2 defeat at Reading

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Brandon Austin (age 20): U-23s at Swansea City on Monday

Chelsea midfielder Kyle Scott: U-23s vs. Arsenal on Monday

Fulham midfielder Luca de la Torre (age 20): U-23s at Sunderland on Monday

Fulham defender Marlon Fossey (age 20): U-23s at Sunderland on Monday

Manchester United defender-midfielder Matthew Olosunde: U-23s at Newcastle on Monday

Women’s Super League

West Ham midfielder Bri Visalli: entered in the 52nd in 1-1 draw (4-3 victory on penalties) at Reading in FA Women’s Cup semifinals

West Ham defender Erin Simon: played 103

Liverpool defender Satara Murray: no match scheduled

Championship

Reading defender Matt Miazga, on loan from Chelsea: played 90 in 2-1 victory over Brentford

Hull City defender Eric Lichaj: played 90 in 1-0 defeat at Middlesbrough

Wigan defender Antonee Robinson, on loan from Everton: played 90 in 1-1 draw with Norwich City

Swansea City defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur: played 90 in 4-0 defeat at Queens Park Rangers

Queens Park Rangers defender-midfielder Geoff Cameron: not in the 18

Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes: not in the 18 (injured) for 4-0 victory over Bolton

League One

Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch: not in the 18 (injured) for 5-4 defeat to Coventry City

Southend forward Charlie Kelman (age 17): not in the 18 in 2-0 defeat to Wycombe

SCOTLAND

Celtic forward Tim Weah, on loan from Paris Saint-Germain (age 19): entered in the 75th in 3-0 victory at Aberdeen in FA Cup semifinals

Motherwell midfielder Gboly Ariyibi, on loan from Nottingham Forest: no match scheduled

Rangers defender Matt Polster: no match scheduled

Hibernian defender Jonathan Spector: no match scheduled

Hearts goalkeeper Kevin Silva: Hearts reserves

Championship

Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes: played 90 in 2-1 victory over Ayr United

GERMANY

Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Christian Pulisic (age 20): not in the 18 (injured) for 2-1 victory over Mainz (transferring to Chelsea this summer)

RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams (age 20): not in the 18 (injured) for 2-0 victory over Wolfsburg

Wolfsburg defender John Brooks: played 90

Schalke midfielder-defender Weston McKennie (age 20): not in the 18 (injured) for 1-1 draw at Nurnberg

Schalke forward Haji Wright: not in the 18 (scored three goals for U-23s)

Nurnberg midfielder Timothy Tillman (age 20), on loan from Bayern Munich: in the 18 but did not play

Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent (age 19): in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 victory over Freiburg

Werder Bremen forward Aron Johannsson: not in the 18

Moenchengladbach midfielder-defender Fabian Johnson: in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 victory at Hannover

Hannover forward Bobby Wood, on loan from Hamburg: not in the 18 (injured)

Hannover forward Sebastian Soto (age 18): entered in the 81st

Fortuna Duesseldorf midfielder Alfredo Morales: entered in the 67th in 4-1 defeat to Bayern Munich

Eintracht Frankfurt defender-midfielder Timmy Chandler: not in the 18 (injured) for 3-1 defeat to Augsburg

Hertha Berlin goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann: played 90 in Hertha II’s 3-1 victory over Halberstadt

Werder Bremen forward Isaiah Young: played the first 45 in Bremen II’s 1-0 victory at Egestorf

Hannover defender Chris Gloster (age 18): played 90 in Hannover II’s 4-1 victory over Oldenburg

Bayern Munich defender Chris Richards (age 19): Bayern II vs. Rosenheim on Monday

Koln goalkeeper Brady Scott (age 19): did not play in Koln II’s 0-0 draw with Wattenscheid

Koln forward Nebiyou Perry (age 19): did not play for Koln II

Freiburg midfielder Alex Mendez (age 18): U-19 squad

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna (age 16): U-19 squad

Nurnberg forward Max Rugova (age 19): U-19 squad

Wolfsburg defender Michael Edwards (age 18): U-19 squad

Wolfsburg forward Uly Llanez (age 18): U-19 squad

RB Leipzig defender Mike Grimm (age 18): U-19 squad

Bayern Munich midfielder Taylor Booth (age 17): scored for U-19 squad

Augsburg forward Maurice Malone (age 18): U-19 squad

Schalke midfielder Nick Taitague (age 20): Schalke II

Schalke midfielder Zyen Jones (age 18 8/25): Schalke II

Frauen Bundesliga

Bayern Munich defender Gina Lewandowski: in the 18 but did not play in 2-2 draw with Essen

Wolfsburg midfielder Ella McLeod: not in the 18 for 5-0 victory at Leverkusen

FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bryane Heaberlin: played 90 in 2-1 defeat at Bremen

FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bella Geist: not in the 18

2 Bundesliga

Greuther Fuerth forward Julian Green: played 81 in 3-2 defeat at Bochum

Sandhausen midfielder Andrew Wooten: played 89 (scored in 79th) in 3-1 victory over Dynamo Dresden (12 goals in 26 league matches, five in the past seven games)

American forward Andrew Wooten, 29 (1 #USMNT cap) with his 12th goal of the season for Sandhausen in a 3-1 win over Dynamo Dresden. It’s also his 5th goal in 7 games pic.twitter.com/tOEZIyRCkN — American Soccer Now (@ClassicASN) April 13, 2019

Sandhausen defender Ken Gipson: not in the 18

Duisburg midfielder Joe Gyau: entered in the 68th in 4-0 defeat at Paderborn

Paderborn forward Khiry Shelton: not in the 18

Jahn Regensburg forward Jann-Christopher George: played 82 in 2-2 draw at Union Berlin

Union Berlin defender Lennard Maloney (age 19): not in the 18

Holstein Kiel goalkeeper Kenneth Kronholm: not in the 18 for 1-1 draw at Ingolstadt

St. Pauli midfielder Kevin Lankford (age 20): entered in the 75th in 1-1 draw with Arminia Bielefeld

3 Liga

Osnabrueck forward Marc Heider: played 74 in 3-1 victory at Uerdingen

Zwickau forward Bryan Gaul: played 90 in 1-0 victory at Unterhaching

Zwickau midfielder McKinze Gaines, on loan from Darmstadt: in the 18 but did not play

Aalen defender Royal-Dominique Fennell: played 90 in 2-1 defeat to Sportfreunde Lotte

FRANCE

Ligue 1

Rennes forward Theoson Jordan Siebatcheu: not in the 18 (injured) for 0-0 draw with Nice

Feminine Division 1

Fleury defender Maddie Bauer: data unavailable for 2-1 defeat at Dijon

Fleury midfielder Daphne Corboz: data unavailable

Fleury midfielder Rachel Corboz: data unavailable

Lille forward Hannah Diaz: played 55 in 2-1 defeat at Bordeaux

Lille midfielder Sarah Teegarden: in the 18 but did not play

Lille forward Danielle Tolmais: not in the 18

Paris Saint-Germain defender Alana Cook: played 90 in 5-0 defeat at Lyon

Montpellier goalkeeper Casey Murphy: played 90 in 2-1 defeat at Rodez

SPAIN

La Liga

Levante defender Shaq Moore: playing for Levante II (third division)

Villarreal midfielder Mukwelle Akale: playing for Villarreal B (third division)

Barcelona forward Konrad de la Fuente (age 17): U-19 squad

Getafe defender Rayshaun McGann (age 19): U-20 squad

Villarreal midfielder Jack Imperato (age 17): youth squad

Primera Division Femenina

Sevilla forward Toni Payne: played 90 in 1-1 draw at Real Betis

Logroño defender Cami Privett: played 90 in 4-0 defeat at Levante

Logroño defender Claire Falknor: entered in the 33rd

Segunda Division

Mallorca defender Akil Watts (age 19): U-19 squad

NETHERLANDS

Eredivisie

Fortuna Sittard forward Andrija Novakovich, on loan from Reading: played 90 (scored in 11th) in 1-1 draw with VVV (nine goals in 26 league matches, four in the past seven games)

Novakovich has lot of skill for a big striker. He now has 11 goals in all competitions this season, with 5 coming in his last 10 games 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ibvYcqy8zJ — Future USMNT (@FutureUsmnt) April 13, 2019

NAC Breda defender Erik Palmer-Brown, on loan from Manchester City: played 90 (scored in 88th) in 1-1 draw with Emmen

Erik Palmer-Brown would’ve won Man of the Match for his defending …



Then he added an 88th minute equalizer. pic.twitter.com/5lUa0yqltU — The American Outlaws (@AmericanOutlaws) April 12, 2019

Excelsior defender Desevio Payne: in the 18 but did not play in 6-2 defeat at Ajax

Eerste Divisie

Ajax II defender Sergino Dest (age 18): vs. Go Ahead Eagles on Monday

PSV II midfielder Richard Ledezma (age 18): not in the 18 for 3-0 victory at Volendam

ITALY

Serie A Women

Juventus midfielder Ashley Nick: data unavailable for 5-0 victory over Tavagnacco

BELGIUM

First Division A

Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath: played 90 in 3-1 defeat at Genk

Kortrijk defender Brendan Hines-Ike: played the first 45 in 1-0 defeat to Union Saint-Gilloise

Gent midfielder Ben Lederman (age 18): Gent II

PORTUGAL

Primeira Liga

Benfica goalkeeper C.J. Dos Santos (age 18): U-19 squad

1A Divisao Women

Sporting Lisbon midfielder Carlyn Baldwin: played 90 (scored in 68th) in 2-0 victory over Valadares Gaia

Sporting Lisbon midfielder Sharon Wojcik: not in the 18

Segunda Liga

Varzim forward Stephen Payne: in the 18 but did not play in 2-0 defeat at Penafiel

DENMARK

Superliga

Nordsjaelland forward Jonathan Amon (age 19): not in the 18 for 2-1 defeat to Esbjerg

Hobro midfielder Emmanuel Sabbi: entered in the 72nd in 2-1 defeat to Randers

Hobro midfielder Christian Cappis (age 19): in the 18 but did not play

AaB goalkeeper Mike Lansing: in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 defeat at Vendsyssel

Midtjylland midfielder Jens Cajuste (age 19): not in the 18 for 2-0 victory over OB

SWEDEN

Allsvenskan

Malmo midfielder Romain Gall: in the 18 but did not play in 2-0 victory over Ostersunds

Damallsvenskan

Kristianstad goalkeeper Brett Maron: played 90 in 5-1 victory over Limhamn

Limhamn forward Erin Gunther: played 90

Rosengard defender Hailie Mace: played 90 in 1-0 victory at Eskilstuna

Goteborg midfielder Taylor Leach: played 90 in 3-0 victory at Kungsbacka

Goteborg midfielder Savannah Levin: not in the 18

Pitea midfielder Jocelyn Blankenship: not in the 18 for 1-0 victory over Djurgarden

Djurgarden goalkeeper Jennifer Pelley: played 90

Orebro midfielder Heather Williams: played 90 (scored in 26th) in 1-0 victory over Vittsjo

Orebro forward Addison Steiner: played 90

Orebro forward Kayla Braffet: played 90

Vittsjo forward Summer Green: played 90

Vaxjo goalkeeper Katie Fraine: no match scheduled

Linkoping defender Julia Ashley: no match scheduled

AUSTRIA

Bundesliga

Rheindorf Altach forward Josh Gatt: not in the 18 for 1-0 victory at Hartberg

SLOVAKIA

Super Liga

Zemplin Michalovce midfielder Brian Iloski, on loan from Legia Warsaw: not in the 18 for 1-0 defeat at Ruzomberok

ISRAEL

Ligat ha’Al

Maccabi Tel Aviv forward Aaron Schoenfeld: vs. Hapoel Beer Sheva on Monday

Maccabi Netanya defender Jonathan Bornstein: played 90 in 2-1 defeat at Maccabi Haifa

Hapoel Hadera midfielder George Fochive: did not play in 3-2 defeat to Bnei Yehuda

SOUTH KOREA

K League 1

Ulsan midfielder Mix Diskerud, on loan from Manchester City: played 66 (assist) in 3-0 victory at Incheon

ARGENTINA

Superliga

Talleres Cordoba midfielder Joel Soñora, on loan from Stuttgart: played the first 45 in 2-0 defeat at San Martin in Copa de la Superliga

BOLIVIA

Bolivar defender Adrian Jusino: not in the 18 for 1-0 victory at Potosi

MEXICO

Liga MX

Atlas defender Omar Gonzalez: in the 18 but did not play in 2-1 defeat to Necaxa

Necaxa defender Ventura Alvarado: played 90

Veracruz midfielder Rodrigo Lopez: played 38 in 9-2 defeat at Pachuca

Queretaro midfielder Jonathan Suarez: played 67 in 0-0 draw with Toluca

Lobos defender Michael Orozco: not in the 18 for 3-0 defeat to Tigres

Tigres goalkeeper Eduardo Fernandez: not in the 18

Chivas defender Tony Alfaro: in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 defeat at Morelia

Leon goalkeeper William Yarbrough: in the 18 but did not play in 3-0 victory at Puebla

Puebla midfielder Jose Torres, on loan from Tigres: not in the 18 (injured)