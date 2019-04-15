Of note: Several players competing in lesser leagues or with reserve/youth squads are not listed. Americans with dual nationalities representing other national teams have also been omitted.
ENGLAND
Premier League
Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin: in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 victory at Leicester City
Fulham defender Tim Ream: played 90 in 2-0 victory over Everton
Bournemouth midfielder Emerson Hyndman: not in the 18 for 4-0 victory at Brighton
Huddersfield Town midfielder Danny Williams: entered in 90+ in 4-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur
Aston Villa midfielder Indiana Vassilev (age 18): played 63 in U-23s’ 3-2 defeat at Reading
Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Brandon Austin (age 20): U-23s at Swansea City on Monday
Chelsea midfielder Kyle Scott: U-23s vs. Arsenal on Monday
Fulham midfielder Luca de la Torre (age 20): U-23s at Sunderland on Monday
Fulham defender Marlon Fossey (age 20): U-23s at Sunderland on Monday
Manchester United defender-midfielder Matthew Olosunde: U-23s at Newcastle on Monday
Women’s Super League
West Ham midfielder Bri Visalli: entered in the 52nd in 1-1 draw (4-3 victory on penalties) at Reading in FA Women’s Cup semifinals
West Ham defender Erin Simon: played 103
Liverpool defender Satara Murray: no match scheduled
Championship
Reading defender Matt Miazga, on loan from Chelsea: played 90 in 2-1 victory over Brentford
Hull City defender Eric Lichaj: played 90 in 1-0 defeat at Middlesbrough
Wigan defender Antonee Robinson, on loan from Everton: played 90 in 1-1 draw with Norwich City
Swansea City defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur: played 90 in 4-0 defeat at Queens Park Rangers
Queens Park Rangers defender-midfielder Geoff Cameron: not in the 18
Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes: not in the 18 (injured) for 4-0 victory over Bolton
League One
Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch: not in the 18 (injured) for 5-4 defeat to Coventry City
Southend forward Charlie Kelman (age 17): not in the 18 in 2-0 defeat to Wycombe
SCOTLAND
Celtic forward Tim Weah, on loan from Paris Saint-Germain (age 19): entered in the 75th in 3-0 victory at Aberdeen in FA Cup semifinals
Motherwell midfielder Gboly Ariyibi, on loan from Nottingham Forest: no match scheduled
Rangers defender Matt Polster: no match scheduled
Hibernian defender Jonathan Spector: no match scheduled
Hearts goalkeeper Kevin Silva: Hearts reserves
Championship
Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes: played 90 in 2-1 victory over Ayr United
GERMANY
Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Christian Pulisic (age 20): not in the 18 (injured) for 2-1 victory over Mainz (transferring to Chelsea this summer)
RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams (age 20): not in the 18 (injured) for 2-0 victory over Wolfsburg
Wolfsburg defender John Brooks: played 90
Schalke midfielder-defender Weston McKennie (age 20): not in the 18 (injured) for 1-1 draw at Nurnberg
Schalke forward Haji Wright: not in the 18 (scored three goals for U-23s)
Nurnberg midfielder Timothy Tillman (age 20), on loan from Bayern Munich: in the 18 but did not play
Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent (age 19): in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 victory over Freiburg
Werder Bremen forward Aron Johannsson: not in the 18
Moenchengladbach midfielder-defender Fabian Johnson: in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 victory at Hannover
Hannover forward Bobby Wood, on loan from Hamburg: not in the 18 (injured)
Hannover forward Sebastian Soto (age 18): entered in the 81st
Fortuna Duesseldorf midfielder Alfredo Morales: entered in the 67th in 4-1 defeat to Bayern Munich
Eintracht Frankfurt defender-midfielder Timmy Chandler: not in the 18 (injured) for 3-1 defeat to Augsburg
Hertha Berlin goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann: played 90 in Hertha II’s 3-1 victory over Halberstadt
Werder Bremen forward Isaiah Young: played the first 45 in Bremen II’s 1-0 victory at Egestorf
Hannover defender Chris Gloster (age 18): played 90 in Hannover II’s 4-1 victory over Oldenburg
Bayern Munich defender Chris Richards (age 19): Bayern II vs. Rosenheim on Monday
Koln goalkeeper Brady Scott (age 19): did not play in Koln II’s 0-0 draw with Wattenscheid
Koln forward Nebiyou Perry (age 19): did not play for Koln II
Freiburg midfielder Alex Mendez (age 18): U-19 squad
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna (age 16): U-19 squad
Nurnberg forward Max Rugova (age 19): U-19 squad
Wolfsburg defender Michael Edwards (age 18): U-19 squad
Wolfsburg forward Uly Llanez (age 18): U-19 squad
RB Leipzig defender Mike Grimm (age 18): U-19 squad
Bayern Munich midfielder Taylor Booth (age 17): scored for U-19 squad
Augsburg forward Maurice Malone (age 18): U-19 squad
Schalke midfielder Nick Taitague (age 20): Schalke II
Schalke midfielder Zyen Jones (age 18 8/25): Schalke II
Frauen Bundesliga
Bayern Munich defender Gina Lewandowski: in the 18 but did not play in 2-2 draw with Essen
Wolfsburg midfielder Ella McLeod: not in the 18 for 5-0 victory at Leverkusen
FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bryane Heaberlin: played 90 in 2-1 defeat at Bremen
FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bella Geist: not in the 18
2 Bundesliga
Greuther Fuerth forward Julian Green: played 81 in 3-2 defeat at Bochum
Sandhausen midfielder Andrew Wooten: played 89 (scored in 79th) in 3-1 victory over Dynamo Dresden (12 goals in 26 league matches, five in the past seven games)
Sandhausen defender Ken Gipson: not in the 18
Duisburg midfielder Joe Gyau: entered in the 68th in 4-0 defeat at Paderborn
Paderborn forward Khiry Shelton: not in the 18
Jahn Regensburg forward Jann-Christopher George: played 82 in 2-2 draw at Union Berlin
Union Berlin defender Lennard Maloney (age 19): not in the 18
Holstein Kiel goalkeeper Kenneth Kronholm: not in the 18 for 1-1 draw at Ingolstadt
St. Pauli midfielder Kevin Lankford (age 20): entered in the 75th in 1-1 draw with Arminia Bielefeld
3 Liga
Osnabrueck forward Marc Heider: played 74 in 3-1 victory at Uerdingen
Zwickau forward Bryan Gaul: played 90 in 1-0 victory at Unterhaching
Zwickau midfielder McKinze Gaines, on loan from Darmstadt: in the 18 but did not play
Aalen defender Royal-Dominique Fennell: played 90 in 2-1 defeat to Sportfreunde Lotte
FRANCE
Ligue 1
Rennes forward Theoson Jordan Siebatcheu: not in the 18 (injured) for 0-0 draw with Nice
Feminine Division 1
Fleury defender Maddie Bauer: data unavailable for 2-1 defeat at Dijon
Fleury midfielder Daphne Corboz: data unavailable
Fleury midfielder Rachel Corboz: data unavailable
Lille forward Hannah Diaz: played 55 in 2-1 defeat at Bordeaux
Lille midfielder Sarah Teegarden: in the 18 but did not play
Lille forward Danielle Tolmais: not in the 18
Paris Saint-Germain defender Alana Cook: played 90 in 5-0 defeat at Lyon
Montpellier goalkeeper Casey Murphy: played 90 in 2-1 defeat at Rodez
SPAIN
La Liga
Levante defender Shaq Moore: playing for Levante II (third division)
Villarreal midfielder Mukwelle Akale: playing for Villarreal B (third division)
Barcelona forward Konrad de la Fuente (age 17): U-19 squad
Getafe defender Rayshaun McGann (age 19): U-20 squad
Villarreal midfielder Jack Imperato (age 17): youth squad
Primera Division Femenina
Sevilla forward Toni Payne: played 90 in 1-1 draw at Real Betis
Logroño defender Cami Privett: played 90 in 4-0 defeat at Levante
Logroño defender Claire Falknor: entered in the 33rd
Segunda Division
Mallorca defender Akil Watts (age 19): U-19 squad
NETHERLANDS
Eredivisie
Fortuna Sittard forward Andrija Novakovich, on loan from Reading: played 90 (scored in 11th) in 1-1 draw with VVV (nine goals in 26 league matches, four in the past seven games)
NAC Breda defender Erik Palmer-Brown, on loan from Manchester City: played 90 (scored in 88th) in 1-1 draw with Emmen
Excelsior defender Desevio Payne: in the 18 but did not play in 6-2 defeat at Ajax
Eerste Divisie
Ajax II defender Sergino Dest (age 18): vs. Go Ahead Eagles on Monday
PSV II midfielder Richard Ledezma (age 18): not in the 18 for 3-0 victory at Volendam
ITALY
Serie A Women
Juventus midfielder Ashley Nick: data unavailable for 5-0 victory over Tavagnacco
BELGIUM
First Division A
Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath: played 90 in 3-1 defeat at Genk
Kortrijk defender Brendan Hines-Ike: played the first 45 in 1-0 defeat to Union Saint-Gilloise
Gent midfielder Ben Lederman (age 18): Gent II
PORTUGAL
Primeira Liga
Benfica goalkeeper C.J. Dos Santos (age 18): U-19 squad
1A Divisao Women
Sporting Lisbon midfielder Carlyn Baldwin: played 90 (scored in 68th) in 2-0 victory over Valadares Gaia
Sporting Lisbon midfielder Sharon Wojcik: not in the 18
Segunda Liga
Varzim forward Stephen Payne: in the 18 but did not play in 2-0 defeat at Penafiel
DENMARK
Superliga
Nordsjaelland forward Jonathan Amon (age 19): not in the 18 for 2-1 defeat to Esbjerg
Hobro midfielder Emmanuel Sabbi: entered in the 72nd in 2-1 defeat to Randers
Hobro midfielder Christian Cappis (age 19): in the 18 but did not play
AaB goalkeeper Mike Lansing: in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 defeat at Vendsyssel
Midtjylland midfielder Jens Cajuste (age 19): not in the 18 for 2-0 victory over OB
SWEDEN
Allsvenskan
Malmo midfielder Romain Gall: in the 18 but did not play in 2-0 victory over Ostersunds
Damallsvenskan
Kristianstad goalkeeper Brett Maron: played 90 in 5-1 victory over Limhamn
Limhamn forward Erin Gunther: played 90
Rosengard defender Hailie Mace: played 90 in 1-0 victory at Eskilstuna
Goteborg midfielder Taylor Leach: played 90 in 3-0 victory at Kungsbacka
Goteborg midfielder Savannah Levin: not in the 18
Pitea midfielder Jocelyn Blankenship: not in the 18 for 1-0 victory over Djurgarden
Djurgarden goalkeeper Jennifer Pelley: played 90
Orebro midfielder Heather Williams: played 90 (scored in 26th) in 1-0 victory over Vittsjo
Orebro forward Addison Steiner: played 90
Orebro forward Kayla Braffet: played 90
Vittsjo forward Summer Green: played 90
Vaxjo goalkeeper Katie Fraine: no match scheduled
Linkoping defender Julia Ashley: no match scheduled
AUSTRIA
Bundesliga
Rheindorf Altach forward Josh Gatt: not in the 18 for 1-0 victory at Hartberg
SLOVAKIA
Super Liga
Zemplin Michalovce midfielder Brian Iloski, on loan from Legia Warsaw: not in the 18 for 1-0 defeat at Ruzomberok
ISRAEL
Ligat ha’Al
Maccabi Tel Aviv forward Aaron Schoenfeld: vs. Hapoel Beer Sheva on Monday
Maccabi Netanya defender Jonathan Bornstein: played 90 in 2-1 defeat at Maccabi Haifa
Hapoel Hadera midfielder George Fochive: did not play in 3-2 defeat to Bnei Yehuda
SOUTH KOREA
K League 1
Ulsan midfielder Mix Diskerud, on loan from Manchester City: played 66 (assist) in 3-0 victory at Incheon
ARGENTINA
Superliga
Talleres Cordoba midfielder Joel Soñora, on loan from Stuttgart: played the first 45 in 2-0 defeat at San Martin in Copa de la Superliga
BOLIVIA
Bolivar defender Adrian Jusino: not in the 18 for 1-0 victory at Potosi
MEXICO
Liga MX
Atlas defender Omar Gonzalez: in the 18 but did not play in 2-1 defeat to Necaxa
Necaxa defender Ventura Alvarado: played 90
Veracruz midfielder Rodrigo Lopez: played 38 in 9-2 defeat at Pachuca
Queretaro midfielder Jonathan Suarez: played 67 in 0-0 draw with Toluca
Lobos defender Michael Orozco: not in the 18 for 3-0 defeat to Tigres
Tigres goalkeeper Eduardo Fernandez: not in the 18
Chivas defender Tony Alfaro: in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 defeat at Morelia
Leon goalkeeper William Yarbrough: in the 18 but did not play in 3-0 victory at Puebla
Puebla midfielder Jose Torres, on loan from Tigres: not in the 18 (injured)