

Bruno Fernando after a first-round NCAA tournament win. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

Maryland sophomore Bruno Fernando and junior Anthony Cowan Jr. intend to declare for the 2019 NBA draft and hire agents, the team announced Monday.

Under new rules introduced this year, college players who sign with an agent during the evaluation process are still eligible to return to school if they remove their names before the draft. A player must end his relationship with his agent to remain eligible.

Fernando, expected to be a first-round draft pick, had a standout sophomore campaign for the Terrapins. After testing the NBA draft waters last summer, he opted to return for the 2018-19 season and recorded 22 double-doubles. The 6-foot-10 forward from Angola was Maryland’s second leading scorer behind Cowan, averaging 13.6 points and 10.6 rebounds per game. Multiple times this season, Coach Mark Turgeon called Fernando one of the most improved players in the Big Ten.

“It has long been my dream to play basketball at its highest level in the NBA,” Fernando said in a statement. “With that being said, I am taking the pre-draft process extremely seriously. I want to ensure that I make an informed decision that will set the foundation for sustained success and prosperity throughout my playing career and beyond.”

Fernando earned first-team all-Big Ten and all-defensive team honors this season. He was also one of five finalists for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, given to the best center in college basketball.

Cowan, a junior guard from Bowie, Md., led the Terps with 15.6 points per game this season. He started every game in his college career and led the team in minutes, points and assists over the last three seasons. Beginning in late January, Cowan ran into a bit of an offensive slump, but he rallied to average 16.4 points over the last five games of the regular season.

“My last three seasons at Maryland have been a true blessing and I have grown so much as a player and person,” Cowan said in a statement. “As I enter my final year of eligibility, I feel it’s important to receive an evaluation of my game from professional teams to best prepare myself for life after college.”

Cowan will likely not draw much attention from NBA teams, but he could have other opportunities to play professionally.

The NBA combine will be held in Chicago beginning May 14. Players have until May 29 to withdraw their names from the NBA draft, which will take place on June 20. Last week, Maryland freshman Jalen Smith announced he will not go through the evaluation process and will return for his sophomore season.

“Both Bruno and Anthony are taking advantage of the new rules and hiring agents to make educated decisions as they pursue their goals of playing in the NBA,” Turgeon said in a statement. “Both of them will have the opportunity to take advantage of the system set in place to gain feedback on their futures. Our coaching staff will be working in tandem every step of the way.”

