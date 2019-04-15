New York Red Bulls midfielder Kaku received a red card during extra time of Sunday night’s game at Sporting Kansas City after he blasted the ball at fans sitting in the first row of seats at Children’s Mercy Park, striking one in the face.

Kaku was given a red card in extra time after intentionally kicking the ball into the stands at close range and hitting a fan. pic.twitter.com/QxjmBz5fV8 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 15, 2019

According to the Kansas City Star’s Sam McDowell, the fan who was struck by the ball was treated for a bloody nose.

After the game, Red Bulls midfielder Daniel Royer told ESPN that Kaku didn’t mean to hit the fan but instead was “definitely” trying to kick the ball off the advertising boards that ring the field. Coach Chris Armas said Kaku was most likely frustrated by an errant pass just before the incident. Plus, Kansas City had evened the score at 2 just five minutes earlier.

In a statement released after the game, the Red Bulls said they do not “condone the type of behavior displayed near the end of Sunday night’s match in Kansas City” and that the matter was being discussed internally. A few New York players went over to the fan after the game to check on him:

Checking in with the fan in the stands. 🙏



Thank you for a great game, @SportingKC. pic.twitter.com/wQGGvKWxVL — New York Red Bulls (@NewYorkRedBulls) April 15, 2019

Kaku, a 24-year-old Argentine, apologized afterward on Twitter.

I want to take the time and apologize for my actions during tonight’s match. As a competitor, I was frustrated with myself and took out my frustrations in a way that is not acceptable. I love this game and would never want to disrespect it. pic.twitter.com/0f1ufcXyJ4 — kaku (@kakuromero17) April 15, 2019

MLS players who receive a red card are suspended for the team’s next match and receive a fine. The league’s Disciplinary Committee may also review the incident to determine whether further punishment is necessary. If the panel of three former MLS players, one former MLS coach and one former MLS referee determine that the kick was “egregious” in nature, it could add to Kaku’s sanction.

