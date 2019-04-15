Rankings for spring sports will be published biweekly this season. In the weeks they don’t appear, we’ll provide a roundup of key stories throughout the area.

Girls’ lacrosse



St. Stephen's/St. Agnes's Kennon Moon scored four goals in an 18-10 win over Holton Arms. (Courtesy of Kevin F. Burnett) ( and Kevin F. Burnett/Kevin F. Burnett)

Last season, for the first time in 21 years, which is as far back as league records are kept, St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes failed to win the Independent School League AA tournament title because of a 10-9 loss against Holton-Arms in the semifinals. The No. 1 Saints avenged last year’s loss by beating Holton-Arms, 18-10, on Tuesday. Midfielders Kennon Moon and Christina Cavallo scored four goals apiece while Emma Bradley made eight saves. … No. 7 Riverside, No. 10 Dominion, James Madison and Herndon all remain undefeated. Riverside vs. Dominion on May 3 will be a key matchup. … No. 3 Georgetown Visitation, after losing three of four games, each by one point, bounced back nicely with a four-game winning streak. (Last week’s rankings)

— David J. Kim



Robert Schain has been a dangerous offensive threat for Bullis. (Paul Guevara)

Boys’ lacrosse

After winning an overtime thriller against rival Landon two weeks ago, No. 2 Bullis took care of business in Alexandria by beating No. 5 St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes, 14-10, on a rainy Friday afternoon. The Bulldogs scored six straight in the first half to take the lead and didn’t look back. Robert Schain led the offense with seven goals and two assists. Bryson Shaw added four goals. … No. 6 Briar Woods (9-0) is continuing to dominate in Northern Virginia. Only one opponent has scored in double figures against the Falcons. … In Maryland, No. 4 Severna Park beat rival Broadneck, 16-7, on Friday to continue its winning streak. Jimmy Maher had eight goals and three assists. (Last week’s rankings)

— David J. Kim



Huntingtown senior pitcher Tori Fletcher combined with fellow senior Ashley Anderson for a 17-0 no-hit win Friday against Westlake. (Courtesy of Mike Johnson) (none/(Photo courtesy Mike Johnson))

Softball

No. 1 Madison had its 49-game winning streak snapped. The Warhawks (7-1) fell to Sussex Technical (Del.), 2-1, on Saturday, in their first of six games at the Grand Strand Softball Classic in Myrtle Beach, S.C. The two-time defending Virginia Class 6 state champions had not lost since April 26, 2017. … No. 3 Huntingtown scored the final 14 runs in a come-from-behind 14-4 win against Patuxent last Wednesday, led by sophomore Sophie Futchko’s four hits. Then senior pitchers Tori Fletcher and Ashley Anderson combined for a no-hitter in a 17-0 win Friday against Westlake. The Hurricanes (9-0) have not lost a game since a 2-1 defeat at La Plata on April 26, 2018. … Loudoun Valley’s 3-2 win at Woodgrove on Thursday marked the latest twist in a topsy-turvy Dulles District. The Vikings, while just 4-5 overall, have scored victories against Loudoun County (9-2) and Woodgrove (8-3); Riverside (11-2) and Heritage (6-4) also are contenders. (Last week’s rankings)

— Kate Yanchulis

Baseball

Sherwood returned major names from last season on offense, such as Maryland signee Michael Bouma, and it also brought back seven pitchers who have spurred the No. 3 Warriors’ success. On Wednesday, right-hander Ian Brady threw a perfect game in Sherwood’s win over Blair. Coach Sean Davis’s squad has posted six consecutive shutouts entering its game against No. 8 Bethesda-Chevy Chase this week. … En route to winning its first Virginia Class 6 title last year, West Springfield beat Lake Braddock in the semifinals. After dropping two of its first three games this season, though, the Spartans didn’t appear to be fielding as strong of a squad. On Tuesday, West Springfield showed it’s still a contender by handing No. 4 Lake Braddock its first loss, 13-3. … Georgetown Prep left-hander Ryan Gleason tossed a no-hitter in the Little Hoyas’ 7-0 win over St. Albans on Tuesday. (Last week’s rankings)

— Kyle Melnick



No. 9 Patriot scored a 2-1 win over Battlefield last week. (Courtesy of Olivia Mackey)

Girls’ soccer

In a battle of neighbors in the top 10, No. 9 Patriot upset No. 3 Battlefield, 2-1, on Friday. Madison Birge and Erin Ackerman scored for the Pioneers. … No. 5 Loudoun County will enter spring break on a six game win streak after another high-scoring victory Wednesday. The Raiders blew out Heritage, 6-1, their fifth win in a row that featured five or more goals. … At 6-0-3, Stone Bridge is off to an undefeated start one year after finishing the 2018 regular season under .500. Sophomore Natasha Rabinowitch and junior Julia Rubino scored in the team’s most recent game, a 2-1 win over rival Broad Run. (Last week’s rankings)

— Michael Errigo

Boys’ soccer

No. 1 South Lakes lost its first match of the season Thursday night, falling, 1-0, to Herndon. Jake Gelinas’s header handed the Hornets a stunning victory, just their second this year. … No. 8 Washington-Lee bounced back from a 4-3 loss to McLean with its best scoring total of the season, a 6-2 victory over Langley. The Generals’ scoring was provided by a young and talented trio: sophomore Julio Rodriguez put up a hat trick, junior Joe Core found the back of the net twice and freshman Brandon Bonilla buried a penalty kick. … Park View has won three straight after junior Elton Quintanilla scored twice in the Patriots’ 3-1 win over Dominion in double overtime. The program, which finished 11-4 last year, looks to be back on track this season after a 2-4 start. (Last week’s rankings)

— Michael Errigo

Track & field



Bullis junior Leah Phillips. (Joe Lee)

Bullis junior Leah Phillips ran the country’s fastest girls’ 400 meter hurdles time at the Bullis Invitational on Saturday with a mark of 1:00:01.

— Kyle Melnick