

Ty Jerome passes the ball during Virginia’s win over Texas Tech in the national title game. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

As expected, Virginia junior guard Ty Jerome will forgo his senior season in Charlottesville and enter the NBA draft. Jerome, who helped lead the Cavaliers to their first men’s basketball national title last week, announced Monday on Instagram that he will sign with an agent and pursue his lifelong dream of playing at the highest level.

“This program was everything I possibly could have dreamed of,” Jerome of New Rochelle, N.Y., said in his Instagram story. “Playing for Coach [Tony] Bennett every day, playing for this staff, playing with these teammates and for these fans has been a dream come true. I wouldn’t change one thing. U-Va. has been a home for me for the last three years. This has been the best basketball experience of my entire life.”

The 6-foot-5, 195-pound Jerome, a projected late first-round pick, averaged 13.6 points, 5.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds for the Cavaliers this season. He had 16 points, eight assists and six rebounds in Virginia’s 85-77 overtime win against Texas Tech in the title game after scoring 21 points in the Cavaliers’ semifinal win over Auburn. Jerome helped his draft stock throughout the tournament by averaging team highs of 16.5 points and six assists. During a conversation with The Post at the Final Four, Jerome’s father, Mark, all but confirmed his son wouldn’t return for his senior year.

“Since I was a little kid, I always dreamed about playing in the NBA,” Jerome said Monday. “The only reason I’m in this position today is because Coach Bennett and my teammates. They prepared me to get to this point . . . I will always be a Wahoo.”

Jerome is the first of Virginia’s underclassmen to declare for the NBA draft. Sophomore De’Andre Hunter, a projected lottery pick, is expected to follow suit, while the future of junior guard Kyle Guy, who led the Cavaliers in scoring, is more unclear.

“Those decisions will all come with the right information,” Bennett said Saturday after Virginia celebrated its title with a ceremony at Scott Stadium. “We always want what’s best for our guys, and what this group of young men has brought to me, to our staff, to our university, to this community, we’ll all be forever grateful for them, and we just want what’s best.”

During an interview with Sports Illustrated shortly after announcing his decision, Jerome suggested at least one of his former teammates will soon join him in the NBA draft pool. Asked to predict the best NBA rookie from the ACC next season, Jerome said Hunter, who scored a game-high 27 points in the national championship game.

Gene Wang contributed to this report.

