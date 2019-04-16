

Alex Ovechkin fights Carolina rookie Andrei Svechnikov during the first period of Game 3. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

In his first fight since 2010, Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin landed several hard blows to knockout Carolina Hurricanes rookie Andrei Svechnikov in the first period of Monday’s first-round playoff game between the teams. Svechnikov remained down on the ice after the bout and then had to be helped off to the locker room.

Ovechkin challenged Svechnikov to the fight after the 19-year-old cross-checked him several times in front of Washington’s net. Svechnikov agreed to the bout, dropping his gloves. Svechnikov, a Russian scoring winger, had said earlier in the series that Ovechkin is someone he looked up to growing up. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NHL draft has played in every game for the Hurricanes this season, scoring 20 goals and 17 assists.

#SVECH stops at the bench for a quick chat with Tripp on playing against Ovi, the influence of Jordan Staal, and playing in front of the Caniacs.



WATCH | #TakeWarning pic.twitter.com/Nny65LgTjM — FOX Sports Carolinas (@CanesOnFSCR) April 15, 2019

Ovechkin has fought just four times in his career and never before in the playoffs. He’s done a little bit of everything for the Capitals this series, tallying two primary assists in Saturday’s Game 2 win, scoring a goal in Game 1 and now recording the first fight of the matchup.

Though Carolina scored the first goal of this Game 3 for a 1-0 lead at first intermission, the team might be down two of their best forwards for the remainder of the game. Micheal Ferland also went to the locker room after a hit on forward Tom Wilson. Washington has a 2-0 series lead.

