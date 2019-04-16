

DeMarcus Cousins tore his left quadriceps Monday, the same leg he's been rehabilitating since rupturing his Achilles' tendon last season. (Jeff Chiu/Associated Press)

The grand triumph of DeMarcus Cousins’s comeback arrived in early April, when the Golden State Warriors center poured in a season-high 28 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in a blowout win over the Denver Nuggets.

Cousins, still yet to fully recover from a January 2018 Achilles’ tendon tear that sidelined him for a year, gave Denver’s all-star center Nikola Jokic more than he could handle. The matchup between the two centers was “personal,” Draymond Green said later, and Cousins seemed intent on announcing his return among the league’s top big men. He used textbook post moves, plowed through the paint, broke free on the break and drained three-pointers. After he was done making Jokic’s life miserable, Cousins checked out of the game and peered down toward Denver’s bench, pretending to strain to see a far-off object.

The obvious implication: Cousins’s competition might as well have been invisible.

That high moment, full of skill and braggadocio, has already become a distant memory, as the 28-year-old Cousins suffered a torn left quadriceps during Game 2 of a first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, which an MRI confirmed Tuesday. Officially, the injury will sideline Cousins indefinitely, but it could wind up ending his postseason — the first of his nine-year career — after just 25 minutes in two appearances. While Golden State has options as it gathers itself in the wake of the unfortunate diagnosis, Cousins himself is back at square one.

The defending champs move forward knowing this: In totality, their lineups with Cousins looked more overwhelming on paper than they did in practice. The mercurial center averaged 16.3 points and 8.2 rebounds per game and bonded well with his new teammates, but the Warriors never quite delivered on the “all-star team” hype that accompanied his signing last summer.

Golden State’s net rating was slightly better with Cousins on the bench than it was with him on the court. While less skilled than Cousins, backup Kevon Looney has been the Warriors’ most reliable center because he is more disciplined defensively and uses fewer possessions on offense.

The March signing of Andrew Bogut gives Coach Steve Kerr another passable option in the wake of the injury, and it was reasonable to expect that Cousins’s role was bound to shrink slightly as the playoffs continued. His defensive mobility made for challenges defending the pick-and-roll in certain matchups, and the Warriors deploy more small-ball lineups, featuring Green at center, in their toughest series.

Cousins, meanwhile, will watch these tweaks and adjustments as a helpless bystander whose best chance to resuscitate his market value in the short term will be slipping through his grasp. Last summer, the four-time all-star settled for a one-year, $5.3 million contract with the Warriors after he failed to receive a lucrative offer elsewhere. At the time, the prospect of his long-term rehabilitation cooled his market. He turned to the Warriors as a “chess move,” knowing they would be patient with his recovery timeline and offer him an extended postseason run to showcase his skills to interested suitors.

Everything was going to plan, more or less, until Cousins fell to the court Monday night with a noncontact injury and immediately clutched at his left leg in pain. Now, league executives interested in signing him are left weighing some grim facts: Cousins’s injuries both happened on the same leg, he has missed at least 10 games in six straight seasons, and he hadn’t fully recovered his explosiveness and lift before his most recent injury. Instead of using these playoffs to prove that he was healthy and could contribute to a winning team, Cousins is stuck facing the same questions that dogged him last summer.

While cautious to render a definitive verdict, multiple league executives believe that a second consecutive season-ending injury will cost Cousins his shot at a major payday this summer.

“Nothing inflates value more than a strong playoff run,” one executive said. “He hadn’t answered the big questions. Now he’s absent for the final exam.”



Cousins's matchup with Nuggets center Nikola Jokic was the high point of his season. (Kyle Terada/USA Today Sports)

The best-case scenario for Cousins, another executive said, had been to establish himself as an X-factor against top-level teams such as the Houston Rockets in the West and the Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics from the East. If Cousins could have been a reliable source of low-post offense and a passable defender in those matchups, a lottery team with a hole at center might have been tempted to roll the dice and cast him as a core building block.

“It’s devastating for him,” the executive said. “It’s hard to sell [the owner] on him having a major impact on wins and losses because we still haven’t seen it. He reestablished some of his productivity [and stats], but he’s a hard guy to go to bat for. I’m more worried about his health today than I was yesterday. I could see [Portland Trail Blazers center] Enes Kanter getting [more total money] than Cousins.”

There are a few factors working in Cousins’s favor. First, his injury reportedly will not require surgery, and his recovery period is expected to be shorter than his Achilles’ rehabilitation. When Golden State signed him last summer, they did so knowing he might not play until February’s all-star break. That’s not the case this time around.

Second, this year’s class of free agent centers is not overflowing with available talent. Boston’s Al Horford, Toronto’s Marc Gasol and Milwaukee’s Brook Lopez are all in desirable environments, so poaching them could be difficult. Nikola Vucevic of the Orlando Magic is bound to generate significant interest after his first all-star selection, but the other available names — DeAndre Jordan, Robin Lopez and Jonas Valanciunas, among others — are less intriguing.

One executive warned not to immediately write off Cousins, suggesting that his market could stabilize by July given the lack of available star power.

“There aren’t enough real stars to satisfy all the teams that want one,” he said. “Someone could get desperate. Dwight Howard did just fine [last summer, getting two years and nearly $11 million in Washington]. He can’t do worse than Dwight.”

The knee-jerk consensus seemed to be that Cousins will be experiencing deja vu come July, weighing short-term deals from lottery teams and mid-level offers, like Golden State’s, from contenders. Most likely, he will be forced to “prove it” all over again. This isn’t totally his fault. The NBA’s evolving style of play has changed the value and nature of the center position in recent years, with many teams favoring versatile defenders who complement their backcourt talent over do-it-all talents like Cousins.

The Warriors themselves loom as a question mark. Players and coaches have enthusiastically supported Cousins all season, and the organization has shown loyalty to players in the past. Look no further than Bogut, who resurfaced in March after his NBA days appeared to be over. Golden State has also made a point to carry extra centers for years to protect itself against possible injuries.

Yet the Warriors have more pressing matters: Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson will both be free agents this summer, as will Looney. Facing the strong likelihood of being a luxury tax payer, General Manager Bob Myers must be judicious in filling out his supporting cast. One possibility: Golden State keeps the band together, offers Cousins a competitive salary of $6.4 million with non-bird rights, and then use its mid-level exception to target another free agent. Doing so would help address the Warriors’ lack of depth — they ranked 28th in bench scoring last season — though it would run up a massive roster bill. If Durant leaves, though, Golden State must decide whether it is still in position to absorb Cousins’s health risks.

For Cousins, who leaned heavily on his family as he recuperated last year, there is one silver lining as he begins another extended rehabilitation: He knows, for sure, that he’s already survived worse.

