

Dougie Hamilton scores during the third period of Carolina's 5-0 win over the Capitals on Monday. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

The Capitals had a chance Monday to join the Islanders and Blue Jackets among the Eastern Conference teams in this year’s Stanley Cup playoffs with commanding 3-0 series leads in the first round. Instead, Washington suffered a 5-0 shutout at Carolina, matching its worst postseason defeat in six years.

This isn’t new territory for the Capitals, who have never swept a best-of-seven series in franchise history. Washington has struggled mightily in Game 3s after taking a 2-0 lead in a best-of-seven series, as they did against Carolina, with Monday’s loss dropping Washington to 1-9 all-time in such situations.

The Capitals still have the upper hand in the series, but Game 4, set for Thursday in Raleigh, now takes on added significance. NHL teams that take a 3-1 lead in a best-of-seven series have gone on to win the series 91 percent of the time, even counting the five times Washington has failed to advance with such a lead. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes are looking to overcome a 2-0 deficit for the first time since 2006, when they won four straight after digging an 0-2 hole against Montreal in the first round en route to winning their first Stanley Cup.

Capitals' history in Game 4 after leading series 2-0 and losing Game 3 (in Ovi Era):



2009 vs. Penguins: Loss (Lost series 4-3)

2011 vs. Rangers: Win (Won series 4-1)

2013 vs. Rangers: Loss (Lost series 4-3)

2018 vs. Lightning: Loss (Won series 4-3)

2019 vs. Canes: ???#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/v0vt30NKO5 — Post Sports (@PostSports) April 16, 2019

Here’s a closer look at the previous times Washington held a 2-0 lead in a best-of-seven series. While the Capitals are now 1-9 in Game 3 of a best-of-seven series they lead 2-0, they’re a more respectable 3-6 in Game 4 of those series. Historically, NHL teams with 2-0 leads in best-of-seven series have advanced 86 percent of the time. Washington’s success rate is three out of nine, but the Capitals are two for their last two.

2018: Conference Finals vs. Lightning

Washington won the first two games of the series in Tampa Bay, but the Lightning responded with a 4-2 win at Capital One Arena in Game 3.

Game 4: Lost, 4-2, at Washington.

Series: Tampa Bay won Game 5 to push the Capitals to the brink of elimination. Washington won Game 6, 3-0, at home, and posted another shutout in Game 7 back in Tampa to advance to the Stanley Cup finals.



The Capitals celebrate after defeating the Lightning in Game 7 of last year's Eastern Conference finals. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

2016: Conference Quarterfinals vs. Flyers

The Capitals outscored the Flyers 12-2 in the first three games of the series, including a 6-1 rout in Game 3, to take a commanding 3-0 series lead. It remains Washington’s only win in a Game 3 after taking a 2-0 lead in a best-of-seven series in franchise history.

Game 4: Lost, 2-1, at Philadelphia.

Series: The Capitals were shut out in Game 5, but Braden Holtby made 26 saves to blank the Flyers in Game 6 and clinch the series.

2013: Conference Quarterfinals vs. N.Y. Rangers

The Capitals won the first two games of the series at Verizon Center, including a 1-0 overtime win in Game 2 on the strength of 24 Braden Holtby saves, before losing Game 3 at Madison Square Garden, 4-3.

Game 4: Lost, 4-3, at New York.

Series: The Capitals held serve at home with a 2-1 overtime win in Game 5. New York won the next two games and the series, including a 5-0 win at Verizon Center in Game 7.

2011: Conference Quarterfinals vs. N.Y. Rangers

Washington won Games 1 and 2 at home, but lost Game 3, 3-2, at Madison Square Garden.

Game 4: Won, 4-3 (2 OT), at New York.

Series: After Jason Chimera’s goal in the second overtime of Game 4 gave Washington a 3-2 series lead, the Capitals closed out the Rangers with a 3-1 win at Verizon Center in Game 5.

2009: Conference Semifinals vs. Penguins

The Capitals won the first two games at home, including a 4-3 triumph in Game 2 in which Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby both had hat tricks. The Penguins took Game 3, 3-2 in overtime.

Game 4: Lost, 5-3, at Pittsburgh.

Series: The Penguins won Game 5, but Washington forced a deciding Game 7 on home ice with a 5-4 overtime win at Pittsburgh. Game 7 was a disaster, with the Penguins cruising to a 6-2 win.

2003: Conference Quarterfinals vs. Lightning

The Capitals won Games 1 and 2 on the road by a combined score of 9-3, but dropped Game 3 at home, 4-3 in overtime.

Game 4: Lost, 3-1, at Tampa Bay.

Series: The Capitals’ offense, which was so dominant in the first three games of the series, went dormant. Washington lost Games 6 and 7 by identical 2-1 scores, the latter coming in the third overtime on a goal by Martin St. Louis.

1998: Conference Semifinals vs. Senators

Washington outscored Ottawa 10-3 in Games 1 and 2 at home before losing Game 3 on the road, 4-3.

Game 4: Won, 2-0, at Ottawa.

Series: Olie Kolzig made 29 saves in a 3-0 shutout in Game 5 to help Washington finish off the Senators and advance to the Eastern Conference finals.



Adam Oates, Calle Johansson and Brian Bellows, right, hug Sergei Gonchar after he scored in Game 5 of the 1998 Eastern Conference semifinals. (Doug Mills/AP)

1996: Conference Quarterfinals vs. Penguins

The Capitals won the first two games in Pittsburgh and returned to Landover with a chance to go up 3-0, but lost Game 3, 4-1.

Game 4: Lost, 3-2 (4 OT), at Washington.

Series: Washington never recovered from its quadruple-overtime loss in Game 4. The Penguins won Game 5, 4-1, in Pittsburgh, before finishing off the Capitals with a 3-2 win in Game 6.

1992: Conference Quarterfinals vs. Penguins

Washington won the first two games at home, including a convincing 6-2 win in Game 2, but Pittsburgh eliminated any possibility of a sweep with a 6-4 win in Game 3.

Game 4: Won, 7-2, at Pittsburgh.

Series: The Capitals couldn’t possibly blow a 3-1 series lead after such a convincing win in Game 4, right? Wrong. The Penguins outscored Washington 14-7 over the next three games to complete the comeback.

Capitals' history in Game 4 after leading series 2-0 and losing Game 3 (in Ovi Era):



2009 vs. Penguins: Loss (Lost series 4-3)

2011 vs. Rangers: Win (Won series 4-1)

2013 vs. Rangers: Loss (Lost series 4-3)

2018 vs. Lightning: Loss (Won series 4-3)

2019 vs. Canes: ???#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/v0vt30NKO5 — Post Sports (@PostSports) April 16, 2019

Read more on the Capitals:

Capitals’ Game 3 loss to Hurricanes exposes a key missing piece on the blue line

Alex Ovechkin says he hopes Andrei Svechnikov is okay after knocking out Carolina rookie

Capitals flattened and shut out by Hurricanes in chippy Game 3

Christian Djoos has barely seen the ice to start this postseason. His coach wants that to change.