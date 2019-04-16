

The 'Bron and Chuck Show could be coming to TNT. (Getty Images)

If you can’t beat ’em (in the standings) or join ’em (in the playoffs), then why not analyze 'em? LeBron James said Monday he may do just that, telling Charles Barkley that he was considering the latter’s offer to join the crew on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” for some postseason games.

Barkley, a former NBA all-star who has become a cornerstone of the popular studio show, reiterated on Sunday evening a plea first made the month before that James join them on the set. Referring to the fact that the four-time NBA MVP’s first season with the Lakers had resulted in the first time he personally missed the playoffs since 2005, Barkley said, “LeBron James, come into the studio. You ain’t got nothing to do.

“The playoffs started yesterday and you’ve got free time.”

James, whose off-court interests include a Hollywood production company and an acclaimed elementary school in Akron, took to Twitter on Monday to assert that he actually did have “a ton going on.” However, he added, “I may take you up on your offer. We shall see.”

Sir Charles, I actually do have a ton going on but I may take you up on your offer. We shall see. #KingInStudio👑🎙 — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 15, 2019

Barkley, true to his mischievous nature, also took the opportunity Sunday to poke fun at the Lakers’ front-office upheaval in the wake of the stunning resignation of Magic Johnson, the team’s president of operations, and the dismissal of head coach Luke Walton.

According James a degree of say in the matter that may not (or just might) be the case, Barkley said, “I know you’ve got to pick a coach and a general manager, just put that on the back burner.” He added that he was “begging” James to join him in the studio on behalf of anchor Ernie Johnson and co-analysts Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal.

Barkley even claimed that TNT producers would get James an Iron Throne, a la “Game of Thrones,” in which to sit while opining on playoff basketball. When Barkley promised, though, that the Lakers player could “leave at halftime of the second game,” Smith objected, saying that the late postgame show was “the time when we really get into it.”

Hey @KingJames,



We've got your throne ready for you in Studio J. #KingInStudio 👑🎙 pic.twitter.com/1f4YctbYo1 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 15, 2019

Back in early March, before the Lakers were officially eliminated from the playoffs but when their disastrous season was clearly heading in that direction, Barkley told James, “Since you’re going to have some free time once the playoffs start, I’ve got a seat for you. The first weekend of the playoffs, we’ll put you up at a good hotel. We’ll get you a first-class ticket.

"We always bring players in for the playoffs. You’re not going to be busy for the playoffs, so I’m inviting you here.”

It’s too late for the first weekend of the playoffs, but if James does eventually join Barkley and Co. on “Inside the NBA,” it remains to be seen if the panel asks him any tough questions about Johnson, Walton and/or what the heck happened, exactly, during a debut season in Los Angeles that went way off the rails.

There’s always the intriguing possibility that the fearless and ever-blunt Barkley might put James on the spot with a question along the lines of one he posed to Dwight Howard, when the then-Rockets center made a May 2016 guest appearance on the show only to be asked, “Why do you think people don’t like you?”

On Monday, Barkley took a jab from Fox Sports 1 personality and former NFL star Cris Carter, who replied to James’s tweet by declaring that LeBron’s “basketball IQ would add something” to the TNT show. Barkley fired back, responding that he “wasn’t going to take a shot” at Carter because the latter, along with “First Things First” co-analyst Nick Wright, “come on at 6 o’clock in the morning, when everybody’s sleeping.”

