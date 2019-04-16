

The Nationals have been searching for a reliable eighth-inning arm since the reliever they signed to do the job, Trevor Rosenthal, proved unable early. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

The Washington Nationals were supposed to get a breather. After a high-pressure first 11 games against top-shelf National League East competition, the light-hitting Pittsburgh Pirates were supposed to be an emotional downshift. Instead, none of the games were decided until the eighth inning or later, one went to extras and twice the Nationals bullpen spoiled superlative efforts from starters as they dropped the series, two games to one.

Now, though, Washington (7-7) has the perfect opportunity to get back on course. The San Francisco Giants (7-10), fourth in the NL West, fly to the East Coast for a three-game set starting at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Nationals Park. Washington righty Stephen Strasburg will face a Giants lineup that, in its series finale against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday, got no-hit into the eighth inning and failed to score a run. Opposing Strasburg is Derek Rodriguez, the second-year righty who started against the Nationals last June and allowed five runs in 2 2/3 innings. The Nationals hope for more of the same to start the series with a win.

Here is what to look out for as their sixth series of the season begins:

Who will be the Nationals setup man?

Right now, this is the most pressing question in a Washington bullpen full of them.

The Nationals don’t need to worry about Sean Doolittle (8 IP, 0.00 ERA), but no one in front of the all-star closer has seized the setup role. The Nationals have struggled historically in the eighth — the 20 runs they’ve allowed in the inning are the most by any team in any frame so far this season — and no combination of Trevor Rosenthal, Justin Miller, Tony Sipp or Wander Suero has been able to fix it. On Saturday, Suero slammed the door on the Pirates in the eighth to keep the Nationals down one, but on Sunday, with the game tied in the top of the ninth and Doolittle unavailable because of fatigue, Suero pitched himself into a few situations frustrating to Manager Dave Martinez and allowed a run. If Martinez was testing his 27-year-old righty to see if he’d hold up in leverage situations two days in a row, he seemed to get an answer.

[Sean Doolittle vs. Bryce Harper, and the evolution of Dave Martinez’s bullpen management]

The four remaining candidates Martinez have to pick from are either unproven or struggling themselves. Lefty Matt Grace mostly pitches in middle relief and has allowed six runs on nine hits in five innings, righty Kyle Barraclough has allowed all seven of his inherited runners this season to score, righty Joe Ross is still adjusting to a relief role after converting from starter following his 2017 Tommy John surgery and righty Austen Williams has thrown 9 2/3 career innings.

If the Nationals find themselves in a close game in the eighth this series, it’s unclear who they’ll turn to. But Martinez’s answer could be telling.

Attention to detail

Last December, after a disappointing 82-80 season, Martinez said his team would improve by doing the little things. He had the message “Just One More” stripped at the bottom of a rug in his spring training office. He hammered it home using his words, day after day this spring, specifically citing that his team needed to improve fundamentals, base-running and defense.

The Pirates series was a step-back for fundamentals. In the first game, right fielder Adam Eaton overthrew his cutoff man in the top of the eighth inning trying to get a runner at third and allowed the batter to advance to second. When the next batter singled, the same runner scored to put the Pirates up 3-2. Though the Nationals scored in the bottom of the frame, they went on to lose in extra innings.

In the second game, backup second baseman Howie Kendrick booted a routine groundball, but it didn’t cost the team as starter Aníbal Sánchez pitched around it. They weren’t as fortunate in the rubber-match Sunday.

[Nationals-Phillies, long a war of words between fans, is finally becoming a rivalry on the field]

With one down and a runner on first, starter Max Scherzer induced a perfect double play groundball to third base. Anthony Rendon, sure-handed and one of the team’s best players, inexplicably bobbled it and only managed one out by nabbing the batter at first. The next hitter, Pirates first baseman Josh Bell, hit a double to score the runner from second and later scored himself.

[Anthony Rendon is on fire, but extension talks with the Nationals have yet to heat up]

“The first inning, Anthony turns a double play on that ball 10 out of 10 times,” Martinez said after the game. “He didn’t today, so we go down two runs, here we go.”

Those plays can become the difference between winning and losing a series, and the Nationals need to make them this week against the Giants.

Timeshare at second base

Kendrick might have struck out Sunday with the bases loaded and a chance to tie or win the game in the bottom of the ninth, but it only dropped the backup second baseman’s on-base percentage this season to .600 in 20 plate appearances. It’s a small sample size, to be sure, but the starter, Brian Dozier, has continued his career-long struggles in April and gotten on base at a .213 clip in 47 plate appearances.

Kendrick started this season on the injured list with a left hamstring strain but returned April 4 and has since made two starts. In the first Saturday and the second Sunday, the 35-year-old combined to go 3-for-7 with a double, a home run, two walks, two RBI and two runs scored. Despite the scorching start, Martinez seemed hesitant to assure he’d get more starts moving forward.

“Howie’s Howie,” the manager said after Saturday’s game, when Kendrick tied the game with a home run. “Howie knows his role. We also have to get Dozier going. Once [Dozier] starts going — I’ve seen some big improvement lately — he’s going to be fine and he’s going to help us win a lot of games.”

Read more:

After 1,000 minor league games, all with the Nationals, Adrián Sanchez remains patient

Cabbage Smash Kids: Why the Nationals celebrate big wins with a leafy, green vegetable

After Max Scherzer finds his footing, Wander Suero slips in Nationals’ 4-3 loss to Pirates

Howie Kendrick’s hot bat earns him another start in series finale against Pirates

MASN feud continues as Nationals and Orioles battle over new lawsuit