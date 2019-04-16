

The Washington Capitals know how to deal with adversity in the playoffs. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

RALEIGH, N.C. – Washington Capitals fourth-line center Nic Dowd stood in the bowels of PNC Arena after the Capitals’ 5-0 loss to Carolina Monday night. Stripped out of his pads and wearing casual team gear he watched highlights from the game on a nearby TV.

Standing in silence, eyes fixed on the replays in front of him, Dowd’s demeanor mirrored the rest of the Capitals dressing room after their Game 3 hiccup. From center Nicklas Backstrom, to forward Lars Eller and captain Alex Ovechkin, the veteran group was calm. More than anything, the Capitals know this one game doesn’t decide the series and Washington showed no sense of panic heading into Thursday’s Game 4 in Carolina with their two-game series lead cut in half.

"[Monday] was a little step back for us and now we have to take a step forward the next game,” Eller said. “We know what we’re capable of.”

[For the Capitals, 2-0 series advantage has been the most dangerous lead in hockey]

As defending Stanley Cup champions, the Capitals know how to regroup, move forward and bounce back. With a veteran Washington team still holding onto a 2-1 advantage in the best-of-seven series, the group has the experience and self-awareness to recognize its errors and what it takes to fix them. Washington won’t throw away the tape from the disappointing Game 3, according to Capitals Coach Todd Reirden. Instead, they will use it, like Dowd was trying to do just minutes after the game.

“You’re obviously going to have your ups and downs through the playoffs, highs and lows, but overall you’ve just got to make sure you manage the game and make sure you do the right things at the right time,” Backstrom said. “As this group maybe proved last year, we kept calm. If anything happens – you score a goal or you let in a goal – you’ve got to keep calm, I think, and make sure you stick to the game plan.”

The Capitals are no strangers to playoff adversity. Last year, they climbed out of a 2-0 hole to open the first-round against Columbus, vanquished their demons by finally beating Pittsburgh in the second round, lost three-straight after opening a 2-0 series lead against Tampa Bay in the Eastern Conference finals, and then at last, bounced back after a Game 1 loss to Vegas in the Stanley Cup finals to win four-straight en route to the franchise’s first Stanley Cup title.

“We’re more prepared mentally and emotionally to handle stuff than we’ve ever been,” Capitals General Manager Brian MacLellan said before the playoffs started. “Having success in those critical moments, I think, gives everybody a little confidence that they can handle it. You look at teams that are always looking to add guys who have won before, we have a team full of them. That’s obviously a positive sign.”

Reirden said he expects his leadership group, which he called the strongest in the league, to lead the response in Game 4. This Capitals team knows where its cracks are, and how to fix them.

“We’re far from a finished product at this point,” Reirden said. “We’re just looking to try to get better every day and we took a step back in some areas in Game 3 and I expect us to make those improvements and put forth a better result and a better outcome on Thursday.”

Multiple inefficiencies were spotlighted Monday, including the Capitals’ defensive struggles, the inability of Washington to get the puck out of its own end, the lack of production from their bottom-six forwards and struggles on the power play after a strong Game 1.

[Capitals’ Game 3 loss to Hurricanes exposes a key missing piece on the blue line]

“They’ve been better at [the power play] than us the last two games and we need to have a different, better plan in place to be able to capitalize in those situations when we get on the power play or need a big kill at the right time of the game,” Reirden said.

Most tellingly last night was Carolina’s ability to combat Washington’s physical style of play. The Capitals were still bruisers throughout the game, but Carolina stayed on the Capitals with an aggressive forecheck that has started to give the Capitals fits in the offensive zone. Washington has been used to being the heavier and more physical team in the playoffs, and that played a major role in why they were able to win games last spring.

“They came out hard and they played physical,” Backstrom said of Carolina in Game 3. “That’s the way they did it. I think we just have to learn from it and make sure we adjust and get better and go at them on Thursday.”

And Carolina knows that the Capitals won’t have any chance of coming out flat once again. The two off days for both teams will provide a chance for players to recover and refresh themselves before they hit the ice once again.

“I think when you are a veteran team that knows how to win and has won, sometimes, they know they are still up 2-1,” Brind’Amour said. “They are halfway through that game going -- and you can see it – they kind of went, ‘alright,’ and they were thinking about the next game. So we weren’t and that’s why you get it to look like that. We understand that it is going to be a whole new game [Thursday].”

Read more on the Capitals:

Alex Ovechkin says he hopes Andrei Svechnikov is okay after knocking out Carolina rookie

Capitals flattened and shut out by Hurricanes in chippy Game 3

Christian Djoos has barely seen the ice to start this postseason. His coach wants that to change.