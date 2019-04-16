

Stephen Curry takes golf — and Tiger Woods — seriously. (Eric Risberg/Associated Press)

More than 24 hours after Tiger Woods rocked the sports world by winning his first Masters in 14 years, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, an acknowledged golf freak, still hadn’t gotten over the comeback, one of the greatest in sports.

So, just before the Golden State Warriors hosted the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 2 of the first round of their NBA playoff series, Curry tweaked his entertaining pregame warm-ups to add an homage to Woods. He hit his signature long-range bombs, but also swung at a basketball with an imaginary golf club, picked up the ball and nailed a three-pointer from the corner while standing on one leg.

He wasn’t finished there. After the ball went through the net, he made like Tiger after his final putt on the 18th green and did an enthusiastic double fist pump. And with that he left the scene, headed for the locker room.

Even with Woods teeing off at 6:20 a.m. West Coast time on Sunday, Curry was watching when he won his fifth green jacket. “Greatest comeback story in sports!” he tweeted, giving the merciless mopes of social media the chance to remind him of how the Warriors lost a 3-1 lead and the 2016 NBA Finals to the Cavaliers. “Congrats @TigerWoods Let me hold one of those 5 jackets one time!”

Curry probably wasn’t flashing back to that series, though. He’s a legitimate golf freak who had hoped to host a PGA Tour event this year and has impressed pro golfers with his game. Curry, who has a putting green at his home, has completed in Web.com Tour’s Ellie Mae Classic the past two years, is a regular at the American Century celebrity event every summer at Lake Tahoe and plays to a scratch handicap.

Curry is even planning to have his production company develop a competitive mini-golf show, called “Holey Moley,” for ABC. As described by Variety, 12 contestants will compete over three rounds of Putt-Putt in each of the 10 episodes, playing on “supersized” holes. The three finalists will take on something called “Mount Holey Moley,” with each episode’s winner taking home a $25,000 prize, plus the “Golden Putter” trophy and what most certainly will be a tasteful plaid jacket (depending on your definition of “tasteful”).

Curry’s night ended less successfully than Woods’s day Sunday, though. The Warriors lost, 135-131, squandering a 31-point lead that was the largest ever surrendered in the NBA.

