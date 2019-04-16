

Virginia's Kyle Guy is declaring for the NBA draft after helping the Cavaliers secure the first men's basketball national championship in school history last week. (David J. Phillip/AP)

Virginia junior guard Kyle Guy announced Tuesday afternoon on social media that he is declaring for the NBA draft, leaving the Cavaliers, at least for the time being, without the three core players who sparked a run to the school’s first national championship in men’s basketball.

The announcement from the Final Four most outstanding player comes one day after teammates Ty Jerome, a junior, and De’Andre Hunter, a redshirt sophomore, also indicated they would be declaring for the NBA draft.

Guy, however, did not completely rule out playing his senior season at Virginia.

Guy made his intentions known on Twitter and Instagram, writing in part: “Today, I will be declaring for the 2019 NBA draft and signing an agent. I am diving into this with two feet to achieve my dream but I will leave the option of coming back to school open.”

The deadline for non-seniors to submit their names for the draft is April 21. Those players are permitted to withdraw from consideration for the NBA draft by May 29 and also terminate agent relationships to regain NCAA eligibility.

Guy led Virginia in scoring average (15.4), three-pointers made (120) and free throw percentage (83.3) this season and was third in rebounding (4.5). His three free throws with six-tenths of a second left in Virginia’s NCAA tournament national semifinal against Auburn were the difference in a 63-62 win.

Guy, Jerome and Hunter combined for 67 points during the Cavaliers’ 85-77 overtime win against Texas Tech in the national title game April 8 in Minneapolis.

The last time the three were together in a formal setting was Saturday during a ceremony at Scott Stadium honoring the team.

“I’m kind of at a loss for words for what we’ve accomplished,” Guy said after the ceremony Saturday. “I told Ty and Dre that we said we were going to do something like this when we came here, and obviously we talked about it, too. To see it come to fruition is one of the greatest accomplishments and feelings I’ve ever felt on the basketball court.”

