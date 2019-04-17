

Whenever Drake shows up to root for an athlete or a team, it’s a mixed bag. Sure, the rapper brings star power, but he also may be a jinx because he happens to have been present when disaster has befallen those he cheers on. Just ask the Toronto Raptors. Or Serena Williams. Or Conor McGregor. Or any number of European soccer players.

Now one team will take a strong measure to make sure it won’t become the latest Drake dud. AS Roma, the Italian soccer club, has (perhaps with tongue in cheek) banned players from socializing with him as it hopes to qualify for a spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League competition. It has good reason for its decision, with the winner getting up to $75 million in prize money. Roma is fifth in Serie A play and must finished fourth or better to qualify for the Champions League.

“All Roma players banned from taking photos with Drake,” it announced on Twitter, “until the end of the season.”

All Roma players banned from taking photos with Drake until the end of the season — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) April 15, 2019

Roma made the announcement Monday, after Paris Saint-Germain’s Layvin Kurzawa posed for a photo with the Canadian rapper and lost 5-1 to Lille in its next game. Instead of wrapping up a Ligue 1 title with a victory, PSG suffered its worst league loss in 19 years. Vintage Drake!

You couldn’t really blame Roma, even if it were serious. As the BBC pointed out, Manchester United lost to Wolverton in the FA Cup shortly after Paul Pogba posed for a snapshot with Drake after his Manchester Arena show. Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang attended one of Drake’s shows at the O2 in London and we don’t have to tell you what happened the following weekend against Everton. The rapper may have completed the Premier League trifecta when Manchester City lost to Tottenham shortly after he chatted up Sergio Aguero at another show on his European tour.

Let’s look at how others have fared. His adored Raptors haven’t exactly been hanging NBA championship banners over the years. He was in the stands at the 2015 U.S. Open when Williams, whom he formerly dated, was bidding for the first calendar-year Grand Slam since 1988 and suffered one of the biggest upsets in sports history, losing to 300-1 underdog Roberta Vinci. Of course, he was at the Octagon last fall when his bud, McGregor, tapped out in the fourth round of his UFC fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Man U’s Spanish Twitter account attempted to cast the Drake stinkeye onto Barcelona, tweeting a photo of the rapper wearing one of its shirts.

It didn’t work. Barcelona won the Champions League quarterfinal, 3-0.

