

The Chiefs will try again to play in Mexico City. (iStock)

Maybe this season, the NFL’s game in Mexico will actually be played in Mexico.

The league is giving it another try after last year’s game had to be moved to Los Angeles because the playing field in Mexico City was in such horrendous shape. The Kansas City Chiefs will again be one of the opponents, facing the Los Angeles Chargers in a “Monday Night Football” game at 8:15 p.m. (all times Eastern) on Nov. 18 in Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca.

That was just one of the times and dates for the five international games that the NFL announced Wednesday, hours before it unveils the full 2019 schedule. As for the rest of the schedule, it was leaking out in dribs and drabs, with The Athletic’s Nick Underhill reporting that the New England Patriots would open against the Pittsburgh Steelers on the Sept. 8 “Sunday Night Football” telecast. Another schedule leak has the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Washington Redskins in their Sept. 8 opener, according to Philly.com’s Jeff McLane, with the Eagles facing the Falcons the following week on “Sunday Night Football.” The Eagles-Redskins game would make the third time in seven years that the two teams have met in the opener.

The Chicago Bears will kick off the NFL’s 100th anniversary season Sept. 5 by hosting the Green Bay Packers in the teams’ 199th meeting, bumping the Super Bowl champions, who traditionally host the season opener, to prime time Sept. 8.

As for the international games, the Bears and Oakland Raiders will kick off that portion of the schedule at 1 p.m. Oct. 6 in the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers playing the following Sunday, Oct. 13, in a 9:30 a.m. game in the same stadium.

Two games will take place in London’s Wembley Stadium. The Cincinnati Bengals will play the Los Angeles Rams at 1 p.m. Oct. 27 and the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars will play a 9:30 a.m. game Nov. 3.

The Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams were to have played in Mexico City last fall on “MNF,” but the highly anticipated game between two of the NFL’s most explosive offenses had to be moved at the last minute to L.A. because the NFL and NFL Players Association determined that “the playing field at Estadio Azteca does not meet NFL standards for playability and consistency and will not meet those standards by next Monday,” the league said at the time.

