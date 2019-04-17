

After a tough loss Tuesday, which included Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon and Manager Dave Martinez arguing balls and strikes with the home plate umpire, Martinez shuffled around his batting order in search of a spark. (Nick Wass/Associated Press)

All spring training, Washington Nationals Manager Dave Martinez repeated he wanted to keep his lineup consistent so the players could grow comfortable in their roles. On Wednesday night, for the team’s 15th game of the season, Martinez shook up the order of his hitters for the first time this season. The night before, the Nationals had dropped the series opener to the San Francisco Giants, 7-3.

“If you look at it,” Martinez said, “it’s just bumping guys up a spot and wanting to play [first baseman] Matty [Adams] today. . . . [The] rest of the guys are hitting pretty much the same, we just bumped 'em up."

Right fielder Adam Eaton will still lead off, but third baseman Anthony Rendon moved from third to second, left fielder Juan Soto from fourth to third and the first baseman spot, normally manned by Ryan Zimmerman, became Adams, who will hit cleanup. In the five hole, Martinez substituted out starting second baseman Brian Dozier for his backup, Howie Kendrick, because Dozier took a foul ball of his right foot last night. Dozier drained the toe Wednesday and felt sore, so Martinez said he didn’t want the 31-year-old playing nine innings on it. Dozier did, however, seem to be a full participant in batting practice and took grounders at shortstop for a period of time pregame.

Dozier will be available during the game, Martinez added.

[Anthony Rendon is on fire, but extension talks with the Nationals have yet to heat up]

Dozier has a .220 on-base percentage in 50 plate appearances this season and Martinez has fielded questions about why he doesn’t create a more equal timeshare between Dozier and Kendrick, who has three doubles, two home runs and a .545 OBP in 22 plate appearances. Martinez dismisses those questions by pointing out Dozier is “notorious for starting slow” and his preference to be cautious with Kendrick. The 35-year-old tore his right Achilles’ tendon last May and missed the start of spring training with a strained left hamstring.

“I mean, you’d love for him to play every day, but we got to take care of Howie,” Martinez said. “He’s going to play, but then again, I got to make sure he’s with us for the duration of the season.”

Lineups

San Francisco (8-10)

Steven Duggar, RF

Joe Panik, 2B

Buster Posey, C

Brandon Belt, 1B

Brandon Crawford, SS

Evan Longoria, 3B

Kevin Pillar, CF

Gerardo Parra, LF

Jeff Samardzija, RHP

Washington (7-8)

Adam Eaton, RF

Anthony Rendon, 3B

Juan Soto, LF

Matt Adams, 1B

Howie Kendrick, 2B

Kurt Suzuki, C

Wilmer Difo, SS

Jeremy Hellickson, RHP

Victor Robles, CF

