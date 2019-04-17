

Robert Kraft is fighting release of the video. (Kathy Willens/Associated Press)

Prosecutors in Florida said Wednesday that they will release police surveillance videos of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and 24 other men who are accused of paying for sex at a Florida day spa.

The office of Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg said in court documents that Florida law requires it to provide the video to the public and the media now rather than wait for a judge to determine whether the video should be kept under seal while Lei Wang is prosecuted.

Wang allegedly managed the Orchids of Asia Spa in Jupiter, Fla.; both she and the alleged owner, Hua Zhang, face a number of charges, including maintaining a house of prostitution. They have pleaded not guilty. The news was first reported by the Boston Globe.

Later Wednesday, Kraft’s attorneys filed a motion to stop the release of the videos, according to ESPN.

Kraft, who has pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor charges of soliciting a prostitute, late last month waived an upcoming hearing and requested a jury trial on the charges, which stem from a sting operation at the massage parlor. Last week, his lawyers argued that release of the video could “destroy” his chances at a fair trial.

“If the affidavit says what happened, what is the interest the public has in seeing it? It’s basically pornography,” Kraft attorney William Burck said Friday. Prosecutors contend Kraft was caught on video engaging in a sex act with alleged prostitutes on two occasions in January, including once hours before the AFC championship game Jan. 20 at Kansas City.

Kraft, 77, has denied the allegations and has declined to accept a plea offer made to him and other men charged as part of the sting, in which prosecutors would drop charges if he admitted a trial would find him guilty and completed community service.

In a written statement last month, Kraft said he is “truly sorry” and mentioned his wife, Myra, who died in 2011.

“Throughout my life, I have always tried to do the right thing,” Kraft said in the statement. “The last thing I would ever want to do is disrespect another human being. I have extraordinary respect for women; my morals and my soul were shaped by the most wonderful woman, the love of my life, who I was blessed to have as my partner for 50 years.”

He remains subject to potential discipline by the NFL under a personal conduct policy that applies to owners as well as players and empowers Commissioner Roger Goodell to impose discipline, if he believes it is warranted, even if Kraft is not convicted of a crime.

Read more from The Post:

Much to his surprise, J.J. Watt must write an actual speech to give at Wisconsin’s commencement

Analysis: An offense-first season is giving way to a defense-first NFL draft

The Chargers are going back to powder-blue uniforms, but not back to San Diego

Seahawks to make Russell Wilson the NFL’s highest-paid player

Redskins draft debate: Take Drew Lock or Brian Burns?

Landon Collins will wear jersey No. 20 for Redskins, not Sean Taylor’s No. 21