Maryland freshman Trace Ramsey announced Wednesday he will transfer from the basketball program. The 6-foot-7 forward from Indiana played in only five games this year and never found a role in Maryland’s rotation.

Because of the NCAA’s transfer rules, he will have to sit out a year before becoming eligible at another school.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity I’ve had this past year at Maryland,” Ramsey posted on Twitter. “I want to thank my coaches and teammates for making my first season in college basketball a positive experience. In discussions with my family and Coach Turgeon, I have decided to enter the transfer portal and continue my education and playing career at another institution. I appreciate all the support from the Maryland community and look forward to this next step in my journey.”

Ramsey was part of a six-man freshman class at Maryland that ranked first in the Big Ten. While the other five had roles in Maryland’s eight-man rotation, Ramsey only entered only at the end of games in blowouts, logging a total of 10 minutes.

“It was a pleasure to coach Trace this season and I appreciate everything he brought to our program,” Coach Mark Turgeon said in a statement. “Trace is a talented basketball player with a great future ahead of him and we will continue to support him throughout this transfer process. We wish him future success in his academic and athletic career.”

Maryland now has at least one open scholarship spot on the roster for the 2019-20 season and will have two spots if sophomore Bruno Fernando heads to the NBA.