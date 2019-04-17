

Iranian Sadaf Khadem boxes against Anne Chauvin in France on April 13. (Stephane Mahe/Reuters)

Seconds into the third round of what some consider an Iranian woman’s first official boxing match, Sadaf Khadem had her opponent, Anne Chauvin of France, timed up. She landed a flurry of right hooks, knocking Chauvin’s head guard off kilter.

At the closing bell, the ringside crowd in Royan, in western France, rose to give Khadem a standing ovation. Chauvin — defeated, but no worse for the wear after three rounds — gave Khadem a hug in the middle of the ring, grabbed her wrist and raised her hand in the air.

And when the announcer on Saturday night read the judges’ scorecards aloud and declared her the official winner, Khadem cried.

But Khadem and her trainer, dual French and Iranian national Mahyar Monshipour, won’t return to a champion’s welcome in Tehran. They reportedly canceled their return trip on Tuesday, fearing persecution in the Islamic Republic for fighting outside the country’s strict religious doctrine, although an Iranian official denied that Khadem faced arrest.



Iranian boxer Sadaf Khadem celebrates after defeating French boxer Anne Chauvin. (Stephane Mahe/Reuters)

“I was fighting in a legally approved match, in France. But as I was wearing shorts and a T-shirt, which is completely normal in the eyes of the entire world, I confounded the rules of my country,” she told L’Equipe newspaper.

“I wasn’t wearing a hijab, I was coached by a man — some people take a dim view of this.”

Khadem, 24, wore a green tank top with “IRAN” printed across the chest with orange trunks with a white waistband, the colors of Iran’s flag. She did not wear a head covering — which is required in Iran of women and children older than 9 years-old — beneath her blue head guard.

Khadem told the paper she was in a taxi on the way to the airport when she was tipped off that prosecutors had issued warrants for her and Monshipour’s arrest. She’s declined to say how she knew they’d be in detained upon landing.

Iranian security and consular officials have declined to comment on the pair’s legal status, but Hossein Soori, head of Iran’s boxing federation, told Iran’s ISNA state-sponsored news agency that his organization had no qualms with Khadem’s bout.

“Ms. Khadem is not a member of [Iran’s] organized athletes for boxing, and from the boxing federation’s perspective all her activities are personal,” he said.



Iranian boxer Sadaf Khadem in action against French boxer Anne Chauvin. (Stephane Mahe/Reuters)

Khadem began boxing four years ago in Iran, but authorities there restricted her from training with men or participating in official fights, according to Reuters, which profiled her before the Saturday bout. She practiced with other women in private fitness centers.

But in 2017, Monshipour came to Tehran for a promotional event and Khadem inquired over social media if he’d host a training session. He organized a clandestine meeting in hills overlooking the city; nearly three dozen people came, according to Reuters, including six women.

Seeing Khadem’s talent and commitment, Monshipour enlisted the French sports minister’s office, where he is an adviser, to allow her to move overseas to continue training. She’s lived abroad since, but planned to return home after her first bout.

“If she ends up in custody, I will not let her down,” Monshipour told Reuters before the fight. Instead, the pair will remain in France.

Iran has harsh laws that restrict female participation or attendance at sporting events. Women are encouraged to participate in sporting and fitness activities, Iran policy experts say, as long as they wear conservative clothing and are not in the presence of men. Women are also traditionally banned from attending men’s sporting events, even as the nation’s soccer, volleyball, wrestling and weightlifting teams have fanatical followings.

Women have sometimes disguised themselves as men to gain entry to stadiums. Restaurateurs and shopkeepers have been known to secretly hold watch parties that run afoul of religious doctrine during important matches.



Iranian boxer Sadaf Khadem poses in the locker room after winning the fight against French boxer Anne Chauvin. (Stephane Mahe/Reuters)

Iran’s sports ministry recently liberalized regulations to allow women to box, but they can only do so against another female opponent with a female referee while coached by a female trainer before an all-female crowd. And fighters must wear headscarves to cover their hair beneath any protective equipment.

Female boxing has a decades-long history in Iran, though, with fighters often sneaking into Turkey for underground bouts where participants went without medical insurance, according to Reuters.

Khadem said she hoped her fight overseas would “break the dam” to encourage more women to box and to force authorities to liberalize restrictive policies.

“I have been waiting for this moment for so long,” she told Reuters before the fight. “I hope this first fight will pave the way and that I will go as far as I can to have my name in the history of Iranian boxing . . . In my country, there are a lot of women who box, this fight is also for them.”

